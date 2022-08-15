Read full article on original website
Make it back-to-back wins for the Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team, as the Lady Lakers took down Adair County in two sets last night in their home opener. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-11 and then came away victorious in a closely contested second set 25-23 to secure the victory and move to 2-0 on the season.
