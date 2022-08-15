Read full article on original website
Madison Golf Invitational
The Madison Golf and Country Club was host of the Madison Golf Invitational earlier this week on Tuesday, and the Madison Boy’s team finished with the ninth best score. As a team, the Bulldogs scored 396, good enough for ninth out of the 14 teams who participated in the invite. Aberdeen finished with the best score at the invite with a 350, just edging out Chamberlin and Tea Area, who both finished with 351.
Madison Has Four Players in 16U All Star Game
This past weekend was the 2022 SD VFW Baseball 16U Showcase and All Star Game, and there were four 16U players from Madison that were selected to be a part of the All Star team. The game was played on Saturday in Humboldt at the WCBA Baseball Field. From Madison,...
Evelyn Garry
Evelyn Helen (Hoffman) Garry was born March 1, 1927, in Bridgewater SD, to Ed and Caroline (Determan) Hoffman, the 3rd of 8 children. She died August 16, 2022 at Brookings SD. Wake service will be at the Salem Kinzley Funeral Home on Thursday, August 18th at 7 pm with family present from 5-7 to greet guests. Funeral mass in Bridgewater at St. Stephen Catholic Church at 10 am on Friday, August 19th, with burial at Salem at St Mary’s Cemetery.
Jane Bakken
Jane Beth Bakken, 67, passed away suddenly on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Avantara Arlington in Arlington, SD. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, August 27 at Christ Lutheran Church in Salem. Jane Beth (McGregor) Bakken, daughter of Edd C. and Carol McGregor was born on...
Storage reservoir near Madison among Lewis & Clark construction contracts awarded
The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System’s Board of Directors has awarded three more construction contracts. One of the contracts is for a one-million gallon ground storage reservoir to be built a few miles east of Madison. That contract is for close to four-and-a-half million dollars and was awarded to DN Tanks of Dallas.
Knowlton Award presented for mental health library
The winners of the 2021-2022 Knowlton Excellence in Quality award are the interdisciplinary team that created a mental health library at DSU, including Nicole Bowen (left), Michaela Clark, and Theresa Plut. Photo submitted by DSU. An interdisciplinary team at Dakota State University in Madison has been awarded the 2021-2022 Doug...
Honomichl appointed to ASBSD Board of Directors
A Madison Central School Board member has been named to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota Board of Directors. Rob Honomichl was appointed to the Board of Directors to represent the Southeast Region’s 700-to-1399 enrollment category. Honomichl began serving on the Madison Central School Board in 2017 and...
DSU Foundation has record-breaking year
Dakota State University in Madison’s Foundation has set a record for fundraising for fiscal year 2022. The Foundation raised more than 127-million dollars, with a total of 2415 donors contributing 4884 gifts. While facilities are getting a lot of attention, these gifts are also funding other areas of need...
Lake County VSO receives award
Lake County’s Veterans Service Officer has received an award. Matt Pillar of Madison recently received the 2022 New County Veterans Service Officer of the Year. Pillar was recognized this week at the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs’ annual benefit conference. He was honored for his aspiration to gain and grasp information to assist his veterans and for his outstanding ability to communicate with veterans and their families. Pillar’s office serves more than 900 veterans in Lake County.
City to begin work on Northwest 9th Street project this month; residents express concerns
Another water system improvement project in the City of Madison is scheduled to get started later this month. Ryan Hegg, Madison’s Director of Engineering and Community Development, told Madison City Commissioners Monday more about the latest project. The project is on a portion of Northwest 9th Street and Union Avenue. Hegg said this is a reconstruction project and will include in the first phase this fall, Northwest 9th Street from Highland Avenue east to Chicago Avenue.
City approves resolution supporting new housing development’s grant funding application
A housing development is being considered for property in the northern part of the city of Madison. Randy Schaefer, representing Trojan Village, LLC, met with Madison City Commissioners on Monday to discuss a resolution that would support their application for grant funding from the state for the development project. Schaefer...
Lake County Commission holding special meeting Monday
The Lake County Commission is holding a special meeting on Monday. The commission is holding the special meeting in order to discuss the county’s 2023 budget. Monday’s special county commission meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m. in the commission room in the Lake County Courthouse in Madison. The meeting can also be accessed through the use of Zoom.
Madison man arrested after leaving crash scene
A Madison man was arrested Wednesday evening after leaving the scene of a crash. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 9:30 Wednesday night, a crash happened on Highway 34, near its intersection with Highway 19. Sheriff Tim Walburg said that 21-year-old Ryan Wogalter of Florida was driving west on Highway 34 when he was struck from behind by 21-year-old Melvin Lopez-Perez of Madison, who was also driving west. The crash caused Wogalter to swerve in the roadway. After the crash, Walburg said that Lopez-Perez left the scene. He was later found and arrested on various charges, including DWI 2nd, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an accident, and Ingestion of a Controlled Substance. Lopez-Perez’s vehicle was towed away from the scene of the crash.
County resident encourages Lake County Commission to consider pipeline moratorium
A Lake County resident addressed Lake County Commissioners during their meeting this week encouraging them to consider a moratorium on new pipelines running through the county, specifically concerning the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline. During the Community Comments portion of the commission meeting Tuesday, Mike Shum read from a...
