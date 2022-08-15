Read full article on original website
Dixon man seriously injured in Maries County motorcycle crash
A Pulaski County man is seriously injured in a motorcycle crash nine miles north of his hometown in neighboring Maries County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Jacob Stoneking, 21, of Dixon, was ejected from his bike when it overturned on Highway N Thursday morning. Stoneking was flown to University...
Franklin County man killed in crash near Sullivan
A Franklin County man is killed in a two-vehicle crash near his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says David Hoss, 61, of Sullivan, was driving on Highway 185 Tuesday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crossed the centerline and struck the front of an oncoming pickup truck.
Two Eldon men seriously injured in Camden County crash
Two Eldon men are seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Gary Cleek, 65, lost control after driving too fast for the conditions on Route TT, just north of Sunrise Beach, Tuesday afternoon. Cleek’s truck crossed the centerline and struck another truck, causing both vehicles to run off the side of the road.
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Early morning fire causes damage to home in north-central Columbia
Columbia firefighters work an early morning house fire in the city’s north central area. Crews arrived at the home in the 1000 block of N. Eighth Street around 4 a.m. By the time they arrived, an active fire was found inside the structure. Crews began an aggressive interior attack, bringing the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
Vehicle stolen from Tipton area found on fire on railroad tracks near California
A stolen vehicle is set on fire in Moniteau County. The sheriff’s department reports it was called early Tuesday morning in the area of Clarksburg Road just west of California to investigate a vehicle that was parked on the railroad tracks and currently on fire. When deputies arrived, they...
Two arrested for stealing items, including a Polaris Ranger, from Cole County MoDOT facilities
Two people are arrested for stealing items from property owned by MoDOT earlier this week. Deontrae Hulett, 31, of Columbia, and Sieaira Moon, 30, of Jefferson City, were arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree accessory to burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Both are scheduled for their first court appearance later today.
Jefferson City man pulls gun on woman & her two children during road rage incident
A Jefferson City man is arrested for a road rage incident involving a gun. Keenan Reeves, 20, was charged Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault. The incident happened Tuesday evening, around 5:30, along Highway 63...
Columbia man facing numerous charges for attempting to steal catalytic converter from truck along I-70
A Columbia man is arrested for attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a truck along I-70. Danny Ramsey, 60, is charged with attempting to steal a catalytic converter, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest, and driving with a revoked license. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon when a...
JCPD urges drivers to be extra cautions as kids prepare to return to school
The Jefferson City Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down, pay extra attention and be patient as children return to school next week. School starts Monday for Jefferson City public school students. Lieutenant David Williams says there will be extra officers on duty in school zones and along bus routes to enforce moving violations. He says drivers should realize there may be some changes along their summer routes.
JCPD mourns the death of its communications supervisor
The Jefferson City Police Department is mourning the death of its communications supervisor. The Department says Erin Gabathuler died Monday. She had worked for JCPD since 2008. Gabathuler also spent time at the Holts Summit Fire Protection District. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and a...
Columbia woman convicted of murdering snake-breeder husband barred from inheritance
A Columbia woman, convicted of killing her husband, a famous snake-breeder in Montgomery County, will not collect any part of an inheritance. In December of 2021, Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of her husband, Ben Renick. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Two people from Tipton arrested after deputies find meth, marijuana in home
Two people from Tipton are arrested after deputies search a home for drugs. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, along with Tipton Police and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant at a home in Tipton Monday. Officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, packaging material and scales.
Missouri State Parks program helps women commune with nature in a safe setting
Missouri State Parks is hosting an event in Boone County this weekend to help females explore nature in a comfortable setting. The event is part of the department’s Women in Nature (WIN) program, held at state parks across the state. The upcoming event is Saturday, August 20 at Finger Lakes State Park. Females 10 years and older will learn the basics of flatwater kayaking, as well as archery and atlatl … a fancy name for throwing spears. The program runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Jefferson City woman accused of financially exploiting an elderly person
A Jefferson City woman is accused of exploiting two elderly people at a local nursing facility. Natalya Hall, 40, is charged with financial exploitation of an elderly person, first-degree trespassing and possession of marijuana. Police were called to Jefferson City Nursing and Rehab on Southgate Lane on Monday and arrested...
Lucky lottery ticket sold in Jefferson City
One lucky person has hit the jackpot after buying a winning lottery ticket in Jefferson City. The Missouri Lottery says the $55,000 Show-Me-Cash ticket was purchased last Thursday at the Break Time on West Truman Boulevard. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at the same location in 2020. The...
American Airlines to cut back daily flights at Columbia Regional Airport in November
American Airlines plans to temporarily cut back flights at the Columbia Regional Airport in November. Airport Manager Mike Parks says there will only be two daily flights to Dallas, instead of three, for most of the month of November. Flights to Chicago will not be affected. The good news is...
Students returning to college campuses in Jefferson City, Columbia
You may seen an increase in traffic and people around college campuses in Columbia and Jefferson City over the next several days. Classes at MU and Lincoln University start Monday. Welcome Week is underway at Mizzou, and yesterday, freshmen started moving into the residence halls. Move-in Days are scheduled for...
Former JCCC corrections officer sues inmate over brutal beating
A lawsuit is filed against an inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center for brutally beating a corrections officer earlier this summer. According to court documents, it was July 19 when the plaintiff, Kent Riley, ordered inmate, Gavin Syring, to lock down in his cell. Syring refused to do so and allegedly knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Columbia woman confesses to her role in $1 million dollar stolen catalytic convertor ring
A Columbia woman pleads guilty to a federal charge connected to a multi-million-dollar business dealing in stolen catalytic converters. Danielle Ice, 34, pleaded guilty yesterday to participating in a conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines. Ice is the last of seven defendants to plead guilty in this case....
