Vigo County Annex employees ask for better building security
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The employees of the Vigo County Annex building are asking for increased security. Employees in the building co-authored a letter directed to the Vigo County council. At the most recent commissioner's meeting, Vigo County assessor Kevin Gardner read the letter. In the letter, employees supported...
Vigo County organization works to help you do some cleaning
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Solid Waste is working to clean up local neighborhoods. On Saturday, they're in Otter Creek township, in northern Terre Haute. Dumpsters to collect large items will be at the Otter Creek Volunteer Fire Department's 2nd station from 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. This...
Vigo County farm receives state recognition
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After proudly serving Vigo County since 1854, the McLaughlin/LaDue Farm has been recognized with high agricultural honors in the state of Indiana. According to State Representative, Bob Heaton, and State Senator, Jon Ford, the farm was awarded the Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award. Centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards are […]
MONTHLY MEETING LAST NIGHT
(NEWTON) The Jasper County School Board of Education had its regular monthly meeting for August last night in Newton. The Board : approved the payment of all bills : approved the District’s Risk Management Plan for the 2022-2023 school year : approved the School Wellness Plan for the District : approved the Corporate Authorization Resolution for Peoples State Bank for the District signature card for the Superintendent : established a hearing for the Fiscal Year 2023 District Budget for Monday, September 19th, starting at 6:20 prior to the next regular meeting : agreed to have board member Mandy Rieman to serve on the Southeastern Special Education Board : in personnel – accepted resignations from Newton Elementary School Counselor Rickie Steber, NCHS Night Custodian Becky Johnson, and Ste. Marie Paraprofessional Amanda Richey – employed Angela Newlin as Elementary School Counselor, Lindsay Weber as a Paraprofessional, and Allison Harris as Junior High 7th Grade Girls Basketball Coach : next regular monthly meeting will be September 19th.
Union expands orthopedic joint replacement services
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Union Health Orthopedics has teamed up with the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to expand orthopedic joint replacement services in the Wabash Valley. The goal is to enhance care, coordination, and clinical quality, as well as patient experience. The partnership will build upon the existing expertise at Union’s Bone and Joint […]
County Sheriff seeks funds to boost law enforcement
A local law enforcement agency is looking to get new gear that could help keep the public safe. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin says the sheriff’s office is in major need of new body cams. The body cams they have now are at least eight years old and are...
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold. For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles. Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment. The electrical lines have since...
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Carmel police officer resigns while facing charges in Clay County
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department accepted an officer's resignation while he faces charges in Clay County. According to a spokesperson with the department, Andrew Longyear submitted his resignation Thursday, Aug. 18, effective immediately. Police said Longyear started working with the department in June 2021 and previously worked...
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree. After crashing, the truck […]
Tax Bill Dates Fast Approaching
(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, is reminding property and mobile homeowners of a couple of important dates. The second installment of property and mobile home taxes will be due Thursday, September 1st. Taxpayers are reminded that tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm. Reminder letters will go out the week of September 19th, certified letters will be sent the week of October 3rd, names will be published on October 22nd, and the Tax Sale will be on November 10th.
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
Sewage Billing News: Tax Refund Intercept Program
The City of Terre Haute Sewage Billing Department may intercept State tax refunds for unpaid sewer bills. Read on for more information... The City of Terre Haute Sanitary Board approved use of the TRECS program (Tax Refund Exchange & Compliance System) to recover unpaid sewer charges. If you receive a letter indicating your refund is on hold for an unpaid sewer bill, call (812) 244-2343 to discuss your options.
Boil Order issued for Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Eastern Heights Utilities has issued a boil order for the area of Wright Road through State Road 45. The boil order will serve as a precautionary measure, and will be in effect until further notice. If you have questions or concerns, you can contact Eastern Heights Utilities via phone at 812-384-8261 […]
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
Armed Robbery at Vincennes University
At approximately 3:25am on August 17, 2022, officers responded to 1338 N. 3rd Street, Apartment 2, in regards to a report of four unknown individuals forcibly entering the apartment, and one reportedly brandishing a firearm while asking about money. The suspects had vacated the area prior to the officers’ arrival. Minor injuries occurred during the incident and were treated on the scene.
