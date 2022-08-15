(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, is reminding property and mobile homeowners of a couple of important dates. The second installment of property and mobile home taxes will be due Thursday, September 1st. Taxpayers are reminded that tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm. Reminder letters will go out the week of September 19th, certified letters will be sent the week of October 3rd, names will be published on October 22nd, and the Tax Sale will be on November 10th.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO