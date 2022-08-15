(Robinson) – The high school football season kicks off next week and season tickets go on sale Monday. RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, is reminding those that are interested that reserved seats for the upcoming football season will go on sale beginning Monday, in the main office of the high school. Reserved seats will be on sale Monday, August 22nd and Tuesday, August 23rd for those individuals who purchased reserved seats last year. Wednesday, August 24th any remaining reserved seats will be open to anyone else who would like to reserve their seat on a first come first serve basis. If you already have a yearly pass, please bring them in when you purchase your reserved seat.

