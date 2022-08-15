Read full article on original website
Birds pounded in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KELO.com) — Fargo-Moorhead pounded out 18 hits on Thursday and secured a spot in the 2022 American Association playoffs with a 12-3 win over Sioux Falls. Fargo raced out to a 6-0 lead before Gavin LaValley homered to begin the fourth inning. Sioux Falls turned the RedHawks away scoreless in the bottom half and loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth but could not score. The other two Canaries runs came courtesy of sacrifice flyouts from Ozzie Martinez and John Nester.
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
Oregon Meth Dealer sentenced for bringing drugs to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — An Oregon Drug dealer bringing meth to South Dakota has learned his fate. A Wilsonville, Oregon, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced on August 15. Leonardo Vazquez, Jr., age 22,was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by...
One person dead after rollover crash in Hanson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person has died and another was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash west of Spencer, South Dakota. Authorities say that a 2004 Dodge pickup lost control on loose gravel along 252nd Street, entered the the north ditch and rolled. The 50-year-old female driver...
