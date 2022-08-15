Read full article on original website
Tax Bill Dates Fast Approaching
(Undated) – Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, is reminding property and mobile homeowners of a couple of important dates. The second installment of property and mobile home taxes will be due Thursday, September 1st. Taxpayers are reminded that tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm. Reminder letters will go out the week of September 19th, certified letters will be sent the week of October 3rd, names will be published on October 22nd, and the Tax Sale will be on November 10th.
United Way “Day of Caring” a Success
(Undated) – The United Way of Crawford County is reporting another successful “Day of Caring” event. According to Barb Shimer, despite the weather causing some delays, the 2022 United “Day of Caring” was completed with the help of eighty-three Crawford County volunteers. Shimer says projects were completed at nearly all of the schools in the county and the Robinson Food Pantry. The United Way “Day of Caring” is an annual event, typically taking place during a week in the summer, that helps schools and non-profits.
Free Swim Day at Pelican Cove Thursday as Season Wraps Up
(Robinson) – The season is wrapping up at Pelican Cove. Park and Recreation Superintendent, Mike Shimer says, to celebrate a great summer, they will be offering a free swim day tomorrow. Today marks the final “Wet Wednesday” of the season. From 10 am-noon adult admission is just $2 and...
Sheriff’s Department and USPS Issue Scam Warning
(Undated) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam involving the postal service. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, the office received information from the postal service stating that the scam takes the form of a text message indicating an issue with the delivery of a package and includes a link to “fix the problem.” If you receive such a text, do not click on the link. The USPS will always provide a paper notice if there is an issue with deliveries. Authorities say your best course of action is to simply disregard and just delete the text. They say a similar scam involving Amazon has also been making the rounds.
Reserved Seats for RHS Football Go on Sale Monday
(Robinson) – The high school football season kicks off next week and season tickets go on sale Monday. RHS Athletic Director, Tara Apple, is reminding those that are interested that reserved seats for the upcoming football season will go on sale beginning Monday, in the main office of the high school. Reserved seats will be on sale Monday, August 22nd and Tuesday, August 23rd for those individuals who purchased reserved seats last year. Wednesday, August 24th any remaining reserved seats will be open to anyone else who would like to reserve their seat on a first come first serve basis. If you already have a yearly pass, please bring them in when you purchase your reserved seat.
The RHS Maroons and OPH Wildcats Kick Off Season Next Week
(Undated) – Today is “Back to School” day across the county and the high school football season kicks off a week from today. The RHS Maroons will begin their 2022 campaign with a road game at Roxana. Their Homecoming game will be held on September 16th against Casey-Westfield. The OPH Wildcats will kick off their 2022 season also on the road next Friday, squaring off against Dupo. The Wildcats will have back-to-back Homecoming games. Palestine’s Homecoming will be against Pinckneyville on September 17th and on September 24th Oblong will host Red Hill for their Homecoming contest. You’ll be able to catch all of the exciting RHS Maroons action on 101.7 WTYE and catch the OPH Wildcats on 94.3 WTAY.
