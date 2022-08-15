ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, TX

Let voters decided on UMC bond: Letter to the Editor

By El Paso Times
 4 days ago
In response to Alexis Razura's letter in the Aug. 7 issue, issuance of over $380 million in El Paso County debt is a big enough deal to give county voters a chance to decide if they want to take it on in a bond election. As far as higher interest rates being paid if the issuance is delayed to enable a vote, if the vote is no, there won't be any interest paid at all.

UMC is not the only hospital here and many of the improvements to be funded may be implemented by other local hospitals in their efforts to improve services and care.

Michael Traylor

West El Paso

President Biden, thank you for remembering our city’s pain

While so many of us spent Aug. 3 soberly remembering the third anniversary of the Walmart shooting, President Joe Biden urged the U.S. Senate to act.

In a letter, he called for a bill banning assault weapons across the country. “The House recently passed a bill that would ban the weapons of war like the one the El Paso gunman and so many others have used to take and injure so many innocent lives in a matter of minutes,” he wrote.

Although the bill is doomed to fail, I respectfully thank our President for acknowledging our community’s pain and endurance.Rene Romo

Lower Valley

Back to school to-do list should include applying for free school meals

All across Texas kids are headed back to school. Unfortunately, many kids are struggling with hunger as they re-enter the classroom, making it harder to start the school year ready to learn.School meal programs play a crucial role in ensuring kids get three meals a day and have the nutrition they need to thrive in and out of the classroom.But this school year, meals won’t be free for all students. This fall, parents and caregivers must submit an application to determine their child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meals.

With inflation at a 40-year high, many families are finding it harder to buy food and pay the bills. School meals are healthy, convenient and can help make ends meet.Beyond ensuring your kids get school meals, the forms may qualify your family for additional scholarship opportunities and discounts on school-related fees. They can also help secure additional classroom resources that will support all students’ education.So as you prepare for back-to-school this fall, be sure to visit your local school or the district’s website to complete a school meal application. After all, nutritious school meals are as important to students’ learning as notebooks and pencils.Franco CruzNo Kid Hungry TexasSan Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

MEANIE
4d ago

They need to start charging all those illegal immigrants that receive free healthcare and never pay .. Every year it’s the same old song;; They need more & more money to stay open due to unpaid debts .. All while hardworking taxpayers foot the bill .. Enough is enough !! Stop accessing free healthcare !!

Reply
3
