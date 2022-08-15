ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

1 Dead 1 Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Van Buren County (Van Buren County, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gev4h_0hHbYdtv00
Nationwide Report

According to the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post, a motorcycle crash took place on Friday. 

The investigation team stated that 27-year-old Darek Jamal Bullock-Miles was [..]

Continue Reading Article >>

More Michigan News from Nationwide Report™

Michigan Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

Related
wtvbam.com

Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Van Buren County, MI
Accidents
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Buren County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Van Buren County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident#The Michigan State Police#Michigan Drivers#Daily Newsletter
MLive

Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids woman, 25, severely injured in single-car crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A Grand Rapids woman was seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday evening. A 23-year-old San Jose, California, woman was driving while a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman was the passenger in a car around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, on North River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one

BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
BRISTOL, IN
Centre Daily

Two ejected into rock wall when boat crashes at high speed, Michigan police say

Three people were injured in a late-night boating crash off Lake Michigan, according to authorities in Michigan. The trio left Harbor Springs on Wednesday, Aug. 17 to go boating, according to a news release from Michigan State Police. A 26-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Michigan, piloted the boat, with a Florida woman, 21, and Massachusetts man, 41, as passengers, police said.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy