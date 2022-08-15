ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

By Casey Tolan, CNN
WLFI.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Indiana Statehouse candidates opposed to SB1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two candidates on opposite sides of the aisle oppose Indiana's near-total abortion ban. News 18 caught up with two Indiana Statehouse hopefuls, who share their thoughts on this summer's special legislative session. "As far as the bill came out, I wouldn't be able to...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park closes to swimming

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Saturday due to the lack of available lifeguards. The closure is until further notice. According to DNR, guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist deep. but are not permitted to swim or go any deeper.
TRAVEL
WLFI.com

Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy