'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

Indiana Statehouse candidates opposed to SB1
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two candidates on opposite sides of the aisle oppose Indiana's near-total abortion ban. News 18 caught up with two Indiana Statehouse hopefuls, who share their thoughts on this summer's special legislative session. "As far as the bill came out, I wouldn't be able to...
Public schools receive 'In God We Trust' poster donations as new Texas law requires their display
Texas school districts have begun receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," that they will now be required to display in accordance with a new state law. The law says a public elementary or secondary school or an institution of higher education "must"...
Beach at Indiana Dunes State Park closes to swimming
The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park will be closed to swimming starting Saturday due to the lack of available lifeguards. The closure is until further notice. According to DNR, guests can still enjoy the sand and wade up to waist deep. but are not permitted to swim or go any deeper.
Indiana crime gun task force seizes 369 guns, makes 397 arrests in a year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indiana Crime Gun Task Force says it’s pulled 369 illegal guns off the streets and made 397 arrests in a year. Chris Bailey, assistant chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said Tuesday, that the task force does “the dangerous work every single day and put themselves between us and evil and say to the community, not today.”
August 17, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Dry and warmer weather continues through the end of the week
(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! Clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s are once again over the viewing area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine today as surface high pressure continues to take care of the forecast. Highs today will be back into the mid...
