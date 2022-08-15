Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Change the Default Font in Outlook
If you send/compose numerous emails in Outlook, seeing the same font repeatedly can get a little boring. To mix things up and remove the manual font-changing process, you can change its font and various properties like color, size, effects, etc., to create a personalized experience. Fortunately, Outlook provides a wide...
technewstoday.com
How to Calculate Days Between Two Dates in Excel
Microsoft Excel has different functions to carry out specific calculations in its spreadsheets. Among these several functions, the DATEDIF function calculates the number of days, months, and years between two cells. In this article, we will be discussing how you can calculate the total number of days, months, and years...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”
Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Server IP Address Could Not Be Found” Error?
You may encounter an error message, “Server IP address could not be found,” while searching for a website from your browser. This simply means the browser is not able to establish any connection with the webserver of the website you are looking after. This issue can occur either...
technewstoday.com
What is DMG Files on Mac? How to Find, Open or Delete It
If you download a Mac application from outside the app store, you’ll notice that it’ll have an extension .dmg. And through this DMG file, you can set up and run the particular application on your computer. However, the process of unpacking the DMG files can be a little...
technewstoday.com
How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
technewstoday.com
Windows Not Accepting Passwords? How to Fix It?
If you share your computer with multiple users, you must have secured your account with an access password or PIN. However, when the operating system does not accept the password, it’s obvious to create panic. Windows users report similar issues where they cannot access their device and are met...
technewstoday.com
How Does a Computer Mouse Work?
With all the addition of new technology and features, there are many different types of mouse with different working principles. From ball mice that use mechanical precision, optical mice that use light sensing technology, to wireless mice that use radio frequency. The computer mouse may look plain and unassuming, but it is not so simple. There’s an interesting insight into how it actually works.
technewstoday.com
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
technewstoday.com
How to Print Double Sided on Mac?
As Mac supports duplex printing, it lifts off the burden of rummaging through your pages and you no longer have to manually flip individual pages over and over again. All you have to do is determine what you want to print on which side, and it automatically does the work for you!
technewstoday.com
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
technewstoday.com
How to Convert Word DOC to PDF?
Microsoft Word has a built-in feature to convert its DOC file to PDF. The PDF file is a generally accepted file format to present or share a document. If you create a professional document like your resume from Microsoft Word, it is best to export it as a PDF. If...
technewstoday.com
Fix: BSOD Page Fault in Non paged Area
BSOD Page fault in the nonpaged area is the error code that you receive during the dreaded blue screen of death. It is a critical error related to your memory. This error usually resolves itself after a quick restart. However, in certain situations, it could persist. While the error “Page...
technewstoday.com
How to Install and Run VMware Fusion on Mac
The VMware Fusion application on a Mac computer is designed to run another operating system simultaneously with the macOS. This virtualized OS can then be used in a manner similar to an actual physical computer. The virtual machine (virtualized OS) operates using the VMware software. The operating system can be...
technewstoday.com
7 Ways to Fix “Voicemail Error: Try Again Later” Error on iPhone
Voicemail is a handy feature that lets you record a voice message if the other person fails to receive the call on time. However, sometimes you can’t access this feature and get an error message like “Voicemail error, Try again Later.”. Generally, iOS 12 or higher users encounter...
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
