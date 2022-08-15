Read full article on original website
Using her mother's support as inspiration, a Florida high school girl wins the Google Doodle competitionTechnology JournalStuart, FL
Breathtaking Intracoastal Views in North Palm BeachSalvatore J Messina - Realtor®North Palm Beach, FL
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Opinion: Trump Will Be President Again Unless the FBI Proves Beyond a Doubt That Criminal Activity Took PlaceLincoln ReportPalm Beach, FL
The Salty Donut opening soon in West Palm BeachBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
cw34.com
Glitch leads to false school lockdown alerts sent to parents
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A glitch in the security system for the Palm Beach County School District led to false lockdown alerts being sent out to parents on Friday morning. According to the district, there is no lockdowns at any school in the district. The school district...
cw34.com
Arrested twice after traffic stops, and he wasn't even driving both times
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Sometimes it's the little things that'll get someone in trouble. This defendant was arrested in what started as a traffic stop, and he wasn't even driving. If only police officers hadn't seen him throw out a bag of pot. If only he had...
cw34.com
Police officer in controversial dirt bike death in Boynton Beach fired
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The police officer at the center of a controversial dirt bike crash in Boynton Beach is out of a job. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Police said Officer Mark Sohn has been fired. On the day after Christmas last year, 13-year-old Stanley Davis III...
cw34.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
cw34.com
Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead
Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
cw34.com
Police: Delray doctor arrested for using dumbbells to smash partner's car mirrors
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An Orthopedic Surgeon from Delray Beach was arrested on Tuesday after police say he beat his significant other and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to her belongings. The Delray Beach Police Department responded to a call on Tuesday after a woman said...
cw34.com
Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
Police: Suspect shot ex-girlfriend, set car on fire
A Palm Beach County man is in jail without bond after deputies say he shot his ex-girlfriend and set her SUV on fire.
cw34.com
One driver killed, second seriously hurt in IRC crash; FHP blames lack of seat belts
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — One driver was pronounced dead on scene while the other remains in serious condition after their cars collided on US Highway 1 on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred just before 7 a.m., a man driving a van was...
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
cw34.com
Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
cw34.com
School board members facing Islamophobic attacks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
Speeding 91-Year-Old Boynton Beach Man Slams Lexus Into Toyota, Dies
Death Came Nearly One Month After Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 92-year-old man who police say was driving too quickly in his Lexus ES350 slammed into a Toyota driven by a man from South Hampton New York. The New Yorker sustained only […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
NBC Miami
Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police
A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
cw34.com
Phone lines down after lightning strike in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Many telephone lines in Stuart are down after a lightning strike on Thursday evening. The lightning strike occurred outside of City Hall around 5:30, per the city. 9-1-1 services are still operational, and non-emergency calls to the Stuart Police Department may be made to 722-287-1122.
Delray Beach police identify man found dead in Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane
DELRAY BEACH — Police in Delray Beach have identified the man whose body they found early Monday in an Atlantic Avenue breakdown lane near the Interstate 95 overpass. They identified the man Friday as Jad Camille, 35. His last address is not known, Delray Beach police spokesperson Ted White said.
