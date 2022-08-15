ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequesta, FL

cw34.com

Glitch leads to false school lockdown alerts sent to parents

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A glitch in the security system for the Palm Beach County School District led to false lockdown alerts being sent out to parents on Friday morning. According to the district, there is no lockdowns at any school in the district. The school district...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tequesta, FL
cw34.com

Neighborhood complaints lead to warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Complaints from neighbors about narcotics near their homes led to search warrants and drug arrests in Fort Pierce. Police arrested Andraius Grant, 43, after a search warrant on a home on North 13th Street. He's charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, cocaine manufacturing within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
FORT PIERCE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crash cleared after blocking 5 lanes on I-95 SB

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash caused delays on I-95 southbound in Palm Beach County early Friday morning. The crash happened before Exit 74 at 45th street. Five left lanes were blocked due to the accident, according to Florida 511. The crash has since been cleared.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Former Vero Beach mayor hit by distracted driver

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The former mayor of Vero Beach was injured after a truck hit her on Monday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department says Laura Moss, 69, was leaving Chelsea's Gourmet, a restaurant off of Cardinal Drive, when a distracted driver turned into her. Officers say...
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

School board members facing Islamophobic attacks

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Beginning next school year, students in Palm Beach County will have the day off to observe Eid, the end of Ramadan. It’s the first time the county will officially acknowledge the Muslim holiday on the school calendar. School board members Karen Brill,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Toddler Left in Car for an Hour While Mom Shopped in Lauderhill Mall: Police

A 21-year-old Pompano Beach woman is facing a child neglect charge after leaving her toddler in a car while she shopped at the Lauderhill Mall, police said. Luz Elena Ortiz-Areiza was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found wandering in the mall's parking lot, according to the police report read in court Wednesday morning.
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Phone lines down after lightning strike in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Many telephone lines in Stuart are down after a lightning strike on Thursday evening. The lightning strike occurred outside of City Hall around 5:30, per the city. 9-1-1 services are still operational, and non-emergency calls to the Stuart Police Department may be made to 722-287-1122.
STUART, FL

