Danny Rose expected to start when Stevenage take on Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Danny Rose is expected to start for Stevenage against Rochdale.

The striker dropped to the bench for Saturday’s game at Walsall after scoring the winner against Reading in the Carabao Cup.

But he came on and made a huge impact, securing a 1-1 draw with an equaliser in the 10th minute of stoppage time, with boss Steve Evans left wondering whether he should have started him.

Defender Michael Bostwick and midfielder Saxon Earley both went off at half-time with Walsall 1-0 up, with their replacements Dean Campbell and Max Clark hoping for a promotion to Evans’ line-up.

Rochdale will need to check on Ben Nelson.

The defender limped off after 51 minutes of Dale’s 1-0 home defeat to Grimsby on Saturday.

Back-up goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was fit enough to take his place on the bench after suffering an injury during the Carabao Cup win over Burton.

Midfielder Liam Kelly was an unused substitute on his return to the squad after an ankle issue.

