Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How To Setup Remote Desktop From Windows To Linux
Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) has made Windows to Windows remote desktop connection a breeze as both the client and server are built into Windows operating systems. Windows to Linux, or vice-versa, is slightly more complicated as you have to set up the Linux system as the client or...
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
What is Core Sync on Mac? Why Does It Have High CPU
When you install the Adobe Creative Cloud application, CoreSync is automatically installed on your computer. And, if you have a habit of using the Creative Cloud, chances are, the CoreSync process is eating up your Mac’s CPU. Usually, when the CoreSync is using a high CPU percentage, you’ll notice...
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall NVIDIA drivers in Windows
If you are planning to upgrade your NVIDIA graphics card or switch from NVIDIA to AMD, you might want to uninstall the drivers for your old NVIDIA graphics card. Having old or residual drivers may cause stability issues and applications like games to stutter or hardware to malfunction. It is also a good idea to completely remove the drivers for old hardware that you are not using to improve Windows boot time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Add Subscript in Google Docs?
Suppose your teacher told you to make a table of the chemical formulas for your annual project. Since the molecule number is written lower than the molecule symbol, you can write the chemical formula properly with a subscript. A subscript is a text or any symbol or number written slightly...
technewstoday.com
How to Calculate Days Between Two Dates in Excel
Microsoft Excel has different functions to carry out specific calculations in its spreadsheets. Among these several functions, the DATEDIF function calculates the number of days, months, and years between two cells. In this article, we will be discussing how you can calculate the total number of days, months, and years...
technewstoday.com
9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”
While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac
A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker. However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technewstoday.com
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
technewstoday.com
How to Format to FAT32 on Windows
The FAT32 (File Allocation Table) format is the oldest out of the three system formats on Windows. Although it is old, it has one advantage over all the other formats, and that is the compatibility factor. Unlike the NTFS, all operating systems can read a FAT32 format. It is also...
technewstoday.com
How to Make a Template on Notion
If you love planning, organizing, and customization, Notion is your best friend. What makes this tool so unique is that there are basic blocks that you can work around with however you like. It is effortless to write, create, and share pages that look aesthetically pleasing without many restrictions like other platforms.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Server IP Address Could Not Be Found” Error?
You may encounter an error message, “Server IP address could not be found,” while searching for a website from your browser. This simply means the browser is not able to establish any connection with the webserver of the website you are looking after. This issue can occur either...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
technewstoday.com
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
technewstoday.com
Windows Not Accepting Passwords? How to Fix It?
If you share your computer with multiple users, you must have secured your account with an access password or PIN. However, when the operating system does not accept the password, it’s obvious to create panic. Windows users report similar issues where they cannot access their device and are met...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “System Battery Voltage is Low”?
Sometimes, you may find your boot screen gets stuck with an error message “System Battery Voltage is Low” waiting for you to press the F1 key to continue. This generally happens when the BIOS has difficulty fetching the hardware information from the CMOS. It can be caused by a depleted or faulty CMOS battery or a faulty sensor.
technewstoday.com
How to Clean RAM Slots on Desktop PC or Laptop
RAMs are attached to the computer from the slots placed in the motherboards. These slots are usually evenly placed and even in number. As an electronic component’s connection channel, uncleaned RAM slots can affect a lot. Problems with the RAM cards and the RAM slots can cause sudden crashes...
technewstoday.com
How to Cancel Discord Nitro?
Discord is a free-to-use application where anyone can sign up and get going. Similarly, users can subscribe to Discord Nitro to move a notch up and get additional features. But, if you are thinking of saving some extra bucks and using the free version, you can cancel the Discord Nitro.
Comments / 0