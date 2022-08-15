ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

3 Key Features to Inspect Before Buying a Used EV

Electric vehicles are breaking new ground in terms of new car sales, which means that soon the market will be flooded with a flurry of used electric vehicles. But, of course, shopping for a used electric vehicle is much different from shopping for a used gasoline car. In fact, it's...
CARS
makeuseof.com

Which Is Best: Plug-In Hybrid Or EV?

Electric vehicles are all the rage, and most people have forgotten about the plug-in hybrid. These hybrid vehicles are seen as useless by many people, but they do have some advantages. Not all electrical grids are built equal, and if you live in a place where your power source might...
CARS
makeuseof.com

The Best Windows 11 Themes You May Have Overlooked

Themes play a significant role in customizing the overall look of the Windows operating system. Sure, Windows 11's themes that come out of the box look nice, but how about adding a bit of personality into the mix?. Here are some of our favorite Windows 11 themes to really make...
COMPUTERS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
makeuseof.com

How to Make Photos From Your Samsung Phone Look Less Processed

If you own a Samsung phone, especially a mid-range one, you might have found that it tends to over-sharpen and oversaturate images at times. Compared to iPhones, Samsung phones usually deliver more inconsistent results and are hence less reliable. In this guide, we'll show you why this happens and how...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

Getting a New Smartphone? 4 Important Buying Tips You're Not Thinking About

There are many things to consider when you're in the market for a new smartphone. There's the camera quality, battery capacity, charging speed, and a range of other frequently talked-about phone specifications. However, dwelling solely on hard specs might not help you make the best buying decisions. There are other...
NFL
makeuseof.com

Ryzen 3, 5, 7, or 9: Which Should You Buy?

So, you're on the market for a new gaming desktop build. Naturally, you've decided to go for AMD, especially since you want to take advantage of their relatively more affordable prices. Besides, you've heard many good things about the Ryzen chips and gaming. However, when you've finally looked at your...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Host a Static Website in the Cloud With AWS S3

The public cloud is a common choice for modern websites and apps ahead of private hosting. This is due to factors like cost-effectiveness and scalability. A static website displays pre-built HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files on a server. It differs from a dynamic website that generates content based on user actions or preferences.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Performance Car#Consumer Reports#Vehicles#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Ev
makeuseof.com

What Is VESA? How Do You Know Which VESA Standard You're Using?

You may have heard of VESA, especially if you bought a mount for your TV or monitor. But did you know that VESA goes far beyond arms and mounts? If you've heard of DisplayPort, DisplayHDR, AdaptiveSync, and MediaSync, then you've heard of VESA's other certifications. So, what exactly is VESA?...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

An Upcoming Windows PowerToy Can Grab Text From Images

If you're unsure as to what PowerToys is, now is a great time to get started with them. Details have appeared online about a new PowerToy that can grab text from images, and if it works well, it'll likely become a powerful tool in your collection. A New OCR PowerToy...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy