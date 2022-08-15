Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
9 Proven Ways to Fix “You need to authenticate to Microsoft services”
While playing Minecraft, you may probably get the error message ‘You need to authenticate to Microsoft services.’ It normally occurs when you try to access external servers or personal multiplayer servers like realms. Most of the time, this error is caused due to poor Internet connection or issue...
technewstoday.com
How to Check the DPI of An Image in Windows
For a crisper and higher-quality image, it is crucial for photographers to pay close attention to the DPI. In Windows devices, it’s pretty simple to check the DPI of the images. The file explorer and image properties will give you this information easily. However, the downside is that these...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Server IP Address Could Not Be Found” Error?
You may encounter an error message, “Server IP address could not be found,” while searching for a website from your browser. This simply means the browser is not able to establish any connection with the webserver of the website you are looking after. This issue can occur either...
technewstoday.com
How To Fix Port 22: Connection Refused Error
Port 22: Connection Refused is a common SSH error that generally happens because users try to connect to the wrong port. The default SSH port is 22, but it’s generally changed to something else due to security concerns. As such, when users try to connect to port 22 (by default), they inevitably encounter this error.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable or Disable Cookies on Mac
While browsing through a new site, you might receive a pop-up notifying you to accept the cookies. Websites request to accept their cookies to store useful user information, track browser activity, and personalize site settings. If you accept the request, the site you’re on will create a cookie (which is...
technewstoday.com
How to Change Discord Background?
Even though Discord is a fun app, using it on a daily basis with the same theme can get monotonous. It would be much more interesting if you could customize your Discord to give it a distinct look. Discord does allow you to change the theme/background. But there are only...
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Firewall on Windows, Linux & Mac
A firewall examines all the incoming and outgoing data to prevent unauthorized data exchange. It means that if any unwanted virus or trojan gets into your computer, it will prevent it from sharing information about your PC with the attacker. However, the firewall sometimes interrupts connections for some applications. So,...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Mapped Network Drive on Windows
Mapping a network drive is one of the most convenient ways to create a shortcut or link to a shared resource on your Windows system. The mapped drive shows up under Network locations inside This PC on your File Explorer. You can also share a folder from your system and map it to a drive for easier access.
technewstoday.com
How to Use PC or Laptop as a Router?
Your router is essential to your networking setup since it lets you share a single connection with many devices in your home. However, it isn’t the only machine capable of such feats. With a few tweaks and the right equipment, your PC or laptop can also act as a router, delivering an internet signal to multiple devices within range.
technewstoday.com
How to Format to FAT32 on Windows
The FAT32 (File Allocation Table) format is the oldest out of the three system formats on Windows. Although it is old, it has one advantage over all the other formats, and that is the compatibility factor. Unlike the NTFS, all operating systems can read a FAT32 format. It is also...
technewstoday.com
How to Open or Edit Word Documents Without Word?
Generally, the Microsoft Office subscription is expensive for one-time use. You do not have to purchase the entire Office package as there are multiple ways you can open or edit Word documents without the Microsoft Application itself. Although you will not have all features available as the Microsoft Word application,...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”
Whenever an application freezes or the system become unresponsive, you can use task manager to terminate its processes to get out of the troublesome situation. But if the task manager is inaccessible and instead shows you the error message “Task Manager Has Been Disabled by Your Administrator”, an administrator has most probably disabled it in the group policy editor.
technewstoday.com
How to Record Microsoft Teams Meeting?
As we adjusted to the new normal, our meetings shifted from a round table to our electronic devices. While our communication medium changed, so did our way of keeping notes. Students and professionals who largely attend meetings on Microsoft Teams prefer recording the sessions rather than making meeting minutes. In hindsight, this is smart as you can only cover so much while taking notes. If you landed on this page, you know exactly what we mean.
technewstoday.com
Why is My XFINITY Router Blinking Orange? How to Fix It
When you see a blinking orange light on your XFINITY router, it means there’s a firmware upgrade processing. It could be downloading the update to the router or installing it. There’s no way to tell what point it’s at in the process while it’s happening. While you want to let a router firmware update complete, if the light lasts for a long time, it might mean something isn’t working.
technewstoday.com
Windows Not Accepting Passwords? How to Fix It?
If you share your computer with multiple users, you must have secured your account with an access password or PIN. However, when the operating system does not accept the password, it’s obvious to create panic. Windows users report similar issues where they cannot access their device and are met...
technewstoday.com
How to Add and Use Stickers to Discord?
Creating custom stickers for your server can be fun as it helps you reflect your personality while having a much better conversation. Unless you are the owner of the server, you won’t be able to create and add stickers. However, if the owner has granted permission, you can make your custom stickers for that server.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “System Battery Voltage is Low”?
Sometimes, you may find your boot screen gets stuck with an error message “System Battery Voltage is Low” waiting for you to press the F1 key to continue. This generally happens when the BIOS has difficulty fetching the hardware information from the CMOS. It can be caused by a depleted or faulty CMOS battery or a faulty sensor.
technewstoday.com
How to Calculate Days Between Two Dates in Excel
Microsoft Excel has different functions to carry out specific calculations in its spreadsheets. Among these several functions, the DATEDIF function calculates the number of days, months, and years between two cells. In this article, we will be discussing how you can calculate the total number of days, months, and years...
technewstoday.com
How to Uninstall NVIDIA drivers in Windows
If you are planning to upgrade your NVIDIA graphics card or switch from NVIDIA to AMD, you might want to uninstall the drivers for your old NVIDIA graphics card. Having old or residual drivers may cause stability issues and applications like games to stutter or hardware to malfunction. It is also a good idea to completely remove the drivers for old hardware that you are not using to improve Windows boot time.
technewstoday.com
What is Chipset Driver in Windows? Do You Need It
People generally do not care much about the chipset drivers. Especially, with the Windows users having generic drivers already installed, it’s less of their concern. However, without the proper chipset drivers, your device may function but it won’t be at its fullest potential. Therefore, if you want to...
