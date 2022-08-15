Read full article on original website
The Laq Lab Is The Most Beautiful Nail Salon In Brooklyn And Its Black Women-Owned
If you’re in New York City, chances are, you’ve seen viral videos of the super aesthetically pleasing nail salon, The Laq Lab. Located in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, this Black-owned luxury nail salon is the ultimate self-care spot.
Legacy of late Bed-Stuy icon Albert Vann honored at two-day celebration
Albert Vann, a Bedford-Stuyvesant native who served in the New York State Assembly and New York City Council, was honored in a memorial ceremony on Aug. 12 followed by a community block party on Aug. 13. Vann passed away peacefully on July 15 at the age of 87. A “Memorials...
State News: Gov. Hochul Commits $8M for Upgrades to Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commitment of $8 million for improvements to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The funding, which is being administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will enable the refurbishment of the building façade, replacement of windows and roof, and will allow for safety enhancements and energy-saving improvements. DASNY will also provide design services and construction management for the project. This announcement comes during Harlem Week, an annual celebration of Harlem’s wide ranging culture and history.
The Bronx is home to the largest Garifuna community in the U.S., but it still lacks representation
The Garifuna community — an Afro-indigenous population emanating from the Caribbean island of St. Vincent that was exiled to the Honduran and Guatemalan coasts — is a 100,000-plus stronghold in Bronx corridors such as Crotona Park and the South Bronx, making the borough the biggest Garifuna hub in the world.
Pioneering Black Journalist Bill McCreary Gets New York Street Named After Him
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Former WNYW news anchor Bill McCreary had a street in Queens named after him on Saturday. McCreary was one of the first...
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
How Brooklyn entrepreneur Jackie Summers used his second chance at life to break barriers
NEW YORK – August is National Black Business Month and one Brooklyn man used his second chance at life to highlight his Caribbean ancestry. Jackie Summers typically begins his story from the hardest moment of his life, 12 years ago. “The doctor found a tumor the size of a...
NYC Health + Hospitals, Department of Housing Preservation & Development Announce New Housing for Formerly Incarcerated People Needing Ongoing Specialty Care
The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. The project, Just Home, will provide permanent, supportive housing with social services for residents with complex medical needs, as well as affordable housing. Bronx, NY. NYC Health...
Candidates scramble as Dan Goldman gets inside track in NY-10
For the past few months, the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th Congressional District has been mostly void of political attacks, candidates going negative, and dark money-funded ad campaigns. But with little time to waste before primary day, candidates – and the organizations backing them – are getting less shy about calling out the competition.
New Yorkers Complain about Trash and Rats, While Mayor Adams Fights to Clean Up NYC
Keeping the streets clean and the public safe are the two most important jobs of any mayor, according to former NYC Mayor Fiorello La Guardia. Under Mayor Eric Adams, not only have complaints about trash and rodents on the streets increased, but crime has continued to spike. Although some still...
New York City Mayor Eric Adams chimes in on debate over outdoor dining
What should be done about outdoor dining in New York City? Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang spoke exclusively with Mayor Eric Adams ahead of an announcement on the issue that has become so divisive for New Yorkers.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
NYC Cab Driver and Father of 4 Allegedly Killed by Group Who Refused to Pay Fare
A 52-year-old taxi driver in New York City died this week after he was attacked by a group of people who didn’t pay their fare. News 12 reports the altercation happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 in the Edgemere neighborhood of the Bronx, near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard. Police released footage of the assault, which shows the victim, Kutin Gyimah, getting beaten by five passengers. The suspects police have identified range in age from 13 to 20.
‘Restaurants not restrooms’: Mayor Adams cracks down on abandoned, dirty outdoor dining sheds
Mayor Eric Adams launched a crackdown on abandoned and dilapidated outdoor dining structures, deploying city workers to raze decrepit sheds that he said make up a minority of the city’s mostly popular Open Restaurants scheme. The shoddy shed blitz already led to the demolition of two dozen curbside wooden...
Southeast Queens lawmaker hosts inaugural family event for residents of Council District 31
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers recently held her inaugural Council District 31 Family Reunion at Brookville Park in Springfield Gardens, featuring family-friendly events and activities, music, as well as food and refreshments. Council District 31 includes the neighborhoods of Arverne, Brookville, Edgemere, Laurelton, Springfield Gardens, Rosedale and Far Rockaway.
Op-ed | Reviving NYC: Creating more affordable housing
What are New York’s large employers worrying about most this summer? Now that Mayor Adams is solidly focused on public safety and his NYPD Commissioner is making serious progress in the fight against crime, the next big issue on the minds of most business leaders is whether the young talent they depend on can still afford to live in New York City.
Council Speaker Adrienne Adams officially endorses Carlina Rivera for NY District 10
New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams endorsed candidate for NY District 10, Carlina Rivera during an event held outside of a Manhattan Planned Parenthood location. This most recent endorsement comes after both Brooklyn and Manhattan Borough Presidents also endorsed Rivera as well as after the United States Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade ruling on June 24.
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
NYC sewer designs picked by politicians decades ago worsened floods, sinkholes
This infrastructure has really gone down the drain. The quality of New York City’s sewer system was up to local politicians up until about half a century ago, and their decisions contributed to parts of the city flooding worse during rainstorms, according to city officials. Borough presidents were in...
