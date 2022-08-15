Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prospective Tenants Offered Free Training
For anyone looking for affordable housing these days, it’s not easy to find the right rental. And once found, then the landlord needs to be convinced that the tenant is responsible before an agreement can be signed. Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Sheboygan is offering a program that could tip the odds in the prospective renter’s favor.
Sheboygan Police Department to host “Cop on a Rooftop” Benefiting WI Special Olympics
On Friday August 19th, the Sheboygan Police Department will be doing a special “Cop on a Rooftop” at Dunkin’ Donuts, 2832 S Business Drive. The event will be from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and they will be accepting donations to support the Wisconsin Special Olympics. The Sheboygan PD has been running this event since 2011 and Dunkin’ Donuts themselves will donate $5,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Guests who visit will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee coupon with a donation.
Waukesha County Herd Depopulated After CWD Detection
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Waukesha County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) earlier this year has been depopulated. Of the 20 animals depopulated, eight tested positive for the disease. In February, DATCP immediately...
Water Repairs Affecting Washington Avenue Traffic
Repairs to water mains are affecting those using Washington Avenue now through Monday. The Sheboygan Water Utility is doing the work on pipes under the eastbound lanes of Washington Avenue at both Maple Circle and just east of South 12th Street. Westbound traffic isn’t affected, and residents and those using South High School will still have access. But eastbound traffic is being detoured via South 17th, Wilson Avenue, and South 9th Street. Repairs are expected to wrap up sometime this coming Monday.
Fire Investigation Team Called To Early Morning Blaze
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – It was shortly after 8 Thursday morning that crews got a handle on the fire that broke out in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Fire crews were called out around 5:30 when an abandoned building went up in flames. Crews from a half dozen departments spent over 2 1/2 hours battling the blaze.
Some County COVID Metrics Up Week-Over-Week, But Community Level Remains Low
By most measures, the progression of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Sheboygan County over the past week edged up, but for all practical purposes the rate of change remains small. Total cases over the past week increased by 144 to 32,653. The previous week saw a 142 case increase. The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days was 151.73, compared with 170.8 the previous week. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days was 9.8, more than double last week’s figure of 4.1. The average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past 7-days was 3.4%, compared with 2.3% last Friday. There are currently 9 hospitalizations for COVID-19 county-wide, an increase of 2 over last week. There were no additional deaths in the past 7 days, and the toll remains at 279.
