Re-cladding work has begun on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building undergoing renovations in the Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the replacement of the mid-century façade, a complete overhaul of 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and new amenities designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the Lower Manhattan property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, Gouverneur Lane to the southwest, and South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO