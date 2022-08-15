Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
New York YIMBY
Eagle + West Wraps Up Construction at 227 West Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn
Construction is finishing up on Eagle + West, a pair of stepped and cantilevering 30- and 40-story residential towers at 227 West Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by OMA and Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by Brookfield Property Partners and Park Tower Group, the project yields 745 units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, with 224 residences designated as affordable housing. Marmol Radziner is the interior designer, DeSimone Consulting Engineers served as the structural engineer, Thornton Tomasetti was the façade consultant, and Highbury Concrete constructed the property, which is located at the corner of Eagle and West Streets. James Corner Field Operations designed the adjacent riverfront esplanade to the west.
New York YIMBY
400 Capital Management Inks 25,000-Square-Foot Lease at 660 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Global credit asset manager 400 Capital Management is the latest company to lease space at 660 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan. The company’s office will occupy more than 25,000 square feet on the building’s 27th floor beginning August 2024. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of 400 Capital...
therealdeal.com
Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
New York YIMBY
The Arch Launches Leasing at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Leasing has launched for The Arch, a 16-story residential building at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Brooklyn-based BFC Partners, the structure yields 323 rental units in studio to three-bedroom floor plans. The façade comprises a mix of light and dark gray...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Ends Soon for Trio At 27-19 Thomson Avenue In Long Island City, Queens
The affordable housing lottery is closing and applications are due for Trio, a ten-story mixed-use building at 27-19 Thomson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Apply now via NYC Housing Connect for 11 units, eligible to residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in income from $88,835 to $187,330. Gross monthly rents for studios are $2,591, one-bedrooms are $2,738, and two-bedrooms are $3,223, and all residents get two months of free rent on the initial lease term for all units. The structure is developed by Thomson Development and designed by Andres Escobar, and yields a total of 30 residences and 5,039 square feet of lower-level retail space.
New York YIMBY
Gotham Point North Tower’s Façade Nears Completion in Hunters Point South, Queens
Façade work is nearing completion on Gotham Point North Tower, a 57-story residential skyscraper at 1-15 57th Avenue in Hunters Point South, Queens. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Riseboro Community Partnership, the 559-foot-tall structure is also known as Parcel F in a two-tower development along with the adjacent Parcel G, and will yield 692 units. The building rises from a plot bound by Center Boulevard to the north, 56th Avenue to the east, and 57th Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 228 13th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 228 13th Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn. Located between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, the lot is a short walk to the 4th Avenue-9th Street subway station, serviced by the F, G, and R trains. Robert Saffayeh under 205 14th Street LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Rockrose’s LYRA Breaks Leasing Records in Hudson Yards
After leasing launched last month for LYRA, Rockrose‘s newest rental building in Hudson Yards is now 30 percent leased. Designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners with SLCE Architects and interiors by MdeAS Architects, the 590-unit development at 555 West 38th Street is filling up at record speeds. Residences range from studios to two-bedroom units with rents ranging from high $3000s to high $8000s.
RELATED PEOPLE
New York YIMBY
111 Wall Street’s New Façade Begins Installation in Financial District, Manhattan
Re-cladding work has begun on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building undergoing renovations in the Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the replacement of the mid-century façade, a complete overhaul of 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and new amenities designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the Lower Manhattan property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, Gouverneur Lane to the southwest, and South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City
When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground on Baez Place Affordable Apartments at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx
Construction has broken ground on Baez Place, a 154-unit affordable housing development at 334 East 176th Street in Claremont, The Bronx. Designed by ESKW Architects and developed by Community Access, the structure will comprise 105 studios, 21 one-bedrooms, 22 two-bedrooms, and six three-bedroom apartments. A total of 154 homes will be reserved for households at 30 to 80 percent area median income (AMI). The remaining 86 units will be available to the formerly homeless, who will also have access to on-site support services rendered by Community Access. Each apartment will come equipped with free broadband internet access.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza In New York City | 7 Must-Try NYC Pizza Restaurants
If you’re in New York City or are planning to visit the city, you need to prioritize having at least one New York slice (but preferably multiple). I’ve tried my fair share of pizza in New York City, and there are so many great places with even greater slices.
NYPD stats show shocking crime increase in Manhattan's 6th Precinct
NEW YORK -- It's a distinction no neighborhood wants in New York City. Manhattan's 6th Precinct, which includes the West Village and Greenwich Village, has seen the largest spike in crime in the five boroughs.CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with residents and business owners on Thursday.At New University Pen & Stationery on Bleecker Street, owner Muhammed Akmal has grown used to shoplifters."Sometimes they come two, three times a day. Sometimes they don't show up like two, three days, at least once a week, always something happens," Akmal said.At least once a week -- and he's not alone.The latest NYPD statistics show...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 160 Clarkson Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 160 Clarkson Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Ephraim Heimfield, the structure yields 116 residences and 58 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 26 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $72,000 to $187,330.
therealdeal.com
“We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
Retail real estate in New York City is showing signs of life. Herald Square, however, is not exactly leading the comeback. The retail district, home to Macy’s flagship and steps from Penn Station, has fallen behind other areas in the retail recovery, Crain’s reported. The retail vacancy rate in the district is 42.4 percent. Madison Avenue’s 27.3 percent vacancy between 57th and 72nd streets is a distant second, according to Cushman & Wakefield data.
otdowntown.com
NYC Car Owners Respond to Proposed Congestion Pricing
The MTA’s congestion-pricing plan proposed last week for Manhattan has sparked controversy among New Yorkers. Under one version of the plan, commuters would pay a once-per-day $9 fee during “peak time” when entering the Central Business District, defined as Manhattan south of 60th Street. However, in another scenario, the fee could end up being as high as $23.
17 Best Theater District Restaurants To Eat At Before A Broadway Show
Hitting a Broadway show is a NYC tradition for both locals and tourists, but finding a good restaurant near it can be quite the daunting task. When you think of the Theater District, Midtown, and even parts of Hell’s Kitchen, you may assume that finding a good culinary variety can prove difficult. But fear not! We rounded up the best spots to grab some food before you hit the show. Here are the best Theater District restaurants for your big night out! We’re starting off our list on the fancier side, but why not treat yourself right before a Broadway...
Comments / 0