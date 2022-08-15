Read full article on original website
5K fundraiser to honor local judge
Sign-ups are underway for an event that honors a local judge. The Knox County Drug Court Foundation is hosting the 2nd annual Ryan’s Run For Recovery 5K. It honors judge Ryan Johaningsmeier who died in a plane crash a few years ago. Johanningsmeier was instrumental in the foundation of...
Daviess and Dubois County Farms get Homestead Awards
Some area farms are among this year’s Hoosier Homestead Award recipients. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year. Indiana...
Downtown Lawrenceville road closed
A roadway in one Illinois city is closed because of safety concerns. The area of State Street between 11th and 12th has been closed in Lawrenceville. This is where officials have blocked off the area due to buildings collapsing. First City News is still working to learn what may have...
Coal will be moving to Carlisle
The demand for electricity cannot be met without coal. That’s what Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter says on a recent social media post. She was commenting on activity happening at the Freelandville Surface Mine. Back in July, Sunrise Coal, a subsidiary of Hallador Energy of Terre Haute, announced the...
Local nonprofit announces Halloween fundraiser
We are more than two weeks from Labor Day, but a group is announcing Halloween plans. The Rotary Young Leaders of Vincennes invites the community to First City Fright Night. It’s described as a frightful night of dinner, drinks, and music to be held on October 29th at Adam’s Coliseum in Vincennes.
Spec house on Broadway should be up soon
A new house is going up on Broadway Street. Officials, with Sure Clean Inc. which is building a housing development called Broadway Place, gave the news to the Vincennes Redevelopment Commission on Thursday…. It was also reported that work continues on the concrete finish for the street, most of the...
Blue Jeans center hosts fundraiser
The Blue Jeans Center has a fundraiser dinner planned for this Sunday. The community building and center in Monroe City is offering a chicken and noodle dinner complete with side dishes, dessert and a drink for only $10 for adults and $5 for kids. There is dine-in and carry out...
Man convicted of 2008 assault
A man connected to a local home invasion faces up to 100 years in prison. Today a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for sexual assault, burglary and criminal deviate conduct. These charges tie back to a situation that happened in 2008. This is when police say Ryburn broke into the...
Road work begins Monday in Martin County
A highway in Martin County will close next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says that 150 about 2.5 miles east of State Road 550 near Shoals will shut down. Workers will replace a small structure. This is the final of eight locations on the contract to replace drainage structures...
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
Police look for suspects in apartment invasion
An apartment in Vincennes was invaded on Wednesday morning. Authorities report that at around 3:25 AM, four unknown people forcibly entered an apartment at 1338 North 3rd brandishing a gun and asking about money. The four had left the area before police arrived. Police reported that some minor injuries were...
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges
A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
