Read full article on original website
Related
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
Detroit News
Communities step up measures to provide water to residents amid GLWA boil water advisory
Rochester — As repair work proceeds and the Great Lakes Water Authority's boil water advisory continues, officials in several communities are stepping up efforts to distribute water to residents. A water main break on Aug. 13 impacted water delivery to 23 communities and several in Oakland and Macomb counties...
Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.
fox2detroit.com
Boil advisories and water distribution; water resources for affected Metro Detroit communities
(FOX 2) - The pressure is on to keep water pressure up in Metro Detroit after a water main break affected nearly a million residents in Southeast Michigan last weekend. Cities under boil advisories are continuing to hold water distribution events while others near the break are requiring residents cut back on watering grass and lawn irrigation to buoy water pressure problems.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEM
GLWA: 23 communities affected by water main break to limit water usage
DETROIT (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking the 23 original communities affected by a large water main break to limit outdoor water usage while repairs are being made. Crews are working to repair a 120-inch water main break in the northeast portion of the regional transmission system.
23 communities asked to stop watering lawns as water main repairs continue
The Great Lakes Water Authority is asking residents in cities impacted by the water main break to refrain from watering their lawns until the repair is completed. Suspending outdoor irrigation will allow the limited water supply to adequately provide for residents, businesses and emergency services. "As GLWA continues to work...
MDHHS issues updated public health alert on E. coli outbreak
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a public health alert Friday about more confirmed cases of E. coli in multiple locations, which included both Clinton and Jackson counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Schools reveal plans to deal with boil water advisory in Shelby Township
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s a water problem in several Metro Detroit communities that will take a little longer to fix. The Great Lakes Water Authority says it will take three weeks to fix the major water main break where over 100,000 people remain affected for a fourth straight day.
RELATED PEOPLE
18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level
There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Restaurants deal with added costs, inconvenience of boil water advisory
We are now entering day four of a boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 people in metro Detroit and officials say it could last much longer.
fox2detroit.com
Gas leak in Bloomfield Township closes intersection Wednesday
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich (FOX 2) - A gas leak has closed an intersection in Bloomfield Township, Consumers Energy said late Wednesday morning. The Oakland County Road Commission shut down Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road while Consumers Energy investigated the leak. There was no known time when access would resume.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beware of ticks: Macomb County Health Department warning residents of risk for Lyme disease
Summer may be drawing to a close soon, but health officials in Macomb County are reminding residents that ticks remain active in the county and across Michigan and residents should beware of Lyme disease.
fox2detroit.com
Restaurants hit hard by boil water advisory expected to last weeks
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MIch. (FOX 2) - About 133,000 Metro Detroiters remain under the boil water advisory, which may stretch for another two to three weeks. The advisory is in place until September 3rd, creating a lingering headache for restaurants in Shelby Township. And that's hurting the lunch rush at Avi’ari Cuisine.
25newsnow.com
Cleanup underway after manure spills in Canton
CANTON (25 News Now) - Canton Police are asking for people to avoid the area of Eleventh Avenue, between East Chestnut and East Myrtle Streets, due to a large shipment of manure being spilled on the road. In a post on Facebook, police say a large shipment of manure was...
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
A Belleville rest area off I-94 has opened back up after crews contained and cleaned up a fuel spill overnight, officials said. Wayne County rest stop off I-94 reopened after overnight HAZMAT situation
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
Detroit News
Weather: Friday will be sunny, but heavy rain coming this weekend for Dream Cruise
After Friday's sunny skies and temperatures topping at 87 degrees, the weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall Saturday and Sunday. Woodward Dream Cruise participants and cities like Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor and Benton Harbor will potentially experience lightning, up to one inch of isolated large hail, isolated wind gusts and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.
Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 3