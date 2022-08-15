Allaire Community Farm hosts butterfly release

WALL TOWNSHIP — Allaire Community Farm hosted a butterfly release on Saturday, with Monarchs and Swallowtails among the species were let free.

The farm was also featured butterfly exhibit and a butterfly costume contest.

Monarch Butterflies, who recently added to the endangered species list.

According to Meg Bitter, who helped run the butterfly exhibit, said that the process of the Butterfly Release and exhibit took around two to three years to come to fruition.

Ms. Bitter said the focus on Monarch butterflies was particularly important.

