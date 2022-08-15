ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Zv3_0hHbVimH00

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of one of two missing swimmers off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard Monday morning.

The two men jumped into the water from “Jaws Bridge” and did not resurface, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The body of one man was located around 9:15 a.m. Police said he is 26 years old.

His 21-year-old brother is still missing. Police suspended the search Monday evening, saying they would return Tuesday with environmental police officers to use side scan sonar.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

Story continues below.

Police believe the two men were renting a home in Oak Bluffs while working as seasonal employees at an area restaurant.

Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

Police ID man killed in Attleboro crash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0hHbVimH00

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard

MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire destroys boats, buildings in Mattapoisett boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire broke out Friday afternoon in a boatyard in Mattapoisett, consuming buildings, boats and cars. A black column of smoke was visible across the South Coast. The call came in around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, where 100 firefighters responded from around the region, including...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
Oak Bluffs, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Edgartown, MA
Edgartown, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 by the Christmas Tree Shop at the base of the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. Mass State and Bourne Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends recall fond memories of brothers who jumped from Massachusetts bridge as crews continue search for remaining brother

Boston, MA – Crews continued to search this morning for one of two brothers who jumped from a Massachusetts bridge after one of the bodies have been recovered. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at midnight Sunday, State Police were requested by Edgartown Police to assist in searching for two males who jumped into the water from the “Jaws Bridge” on Martha’s Vineyard. The males did not surface after jumping.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Vineyard#The U S Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC6.com

Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ecori.org

In Search of Ancient Trees Hidden in Rhode Island’s Canopy

WARWICK, R.I. — Last winter Nathan Cornell accidentally found himself “walking into a different world,” one that isn’t protected from human intervention. For the past two years, the University of Rhode Island graduate has been searching for old-growth forests in Rhode Island. He found one not...
WILDLIFE
ecori.org

Mayflower Wind Claims Effects of Buried Cable Under Sakonnet River Would be Minimal

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. — An offshore wind developer assured Aquidneck Island residents Tuesday night they would experience minimal disruptions from a proposal to bury an export cable along Boyds Lane into Mount Hope Bay. The project is part of a proposed wind facility by Mayflower Wind LLC in a leased...
newbedfordguide.com

Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home

At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Island Galleries Welcome Kids to Collectors

The Vineyard’s art galleries may be one of the best entertainment values on the Island. Admission is free, all ages are welcome and no special equipment is needed. Visitors to Edgartown’s Winter Street Gallery can even enjoy the beach without getting sandy. In Sea Show, the current group exhibition, the ocean-inspired works of more than two dozen 20th and 21st-century artists are displayed on walls of bright sea-blue and towel white.
EDGARTOWN, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy