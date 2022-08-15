Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard recovered the body of one of two missing swimmers off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard Monday morning.

The two men jumped into the water from “Jaws Bridge” and did not resurface, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The body of one man was located around 9:15 a.m. Police said he is 26 years old.

His 21-year-old brother is still missing. Police suspended the search Monday evening, saying they would return Tuesday with environmental police officers to use side scan sonar.

The names of the two men have not yet been released.

Police believe the two men were renting a home in Oak Bluffs while working as seasonal employees at an area restaurant.

Officially named the American Legion Memorial Bridge, the bridge is located on Beach Road and connects Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

