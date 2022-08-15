ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lavallette, NJ

Annual Ocean Mile Swim held in Lavallette

By Anthony Rossics
 4 days ago
LAVALLETTE — The annual Mid Summer Ocean Swim returned to the Borough of Lavallette on Saturday, Aug. 13 with around 30 participants.

The annual swim was one mile and began at President Avenue Beach and ended on Elizabeth Avenue beach.

Lavallette Lifeguard Captain Jack Caucino, who has been a lifeguard for believes that this years Ocean Mile Swim is the 15th iteration of the swim.

According to Mr. Caucino, participants of the swim were from anywhere from Lavallette to Summit and Egg Harbor Township.

Mr. Caucino said that his favorite part of the event is seeing people come out and watching people succeed.

