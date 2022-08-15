Big Bend football: Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 season
The Big Bend football season is finally here! After nearly eight months of waiting, Friday nights in Florida are back as teams gear up for the common goal of winning a state championship. Before jumping into depths of high school football, it's always good to be prepared.
The Tallahassee Democrat and Big Bend Preps know that football season doesn't end in Decemeber. It's a year round sport in Florida. From coaching changes to players to watch to mascot rankings, here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big Bend football season.
What's new?
Metro/Suburban: FHSAA passes proposal to split Florida football schools into metro and suburban classes
Madison County: Dunnellon's Price Harris named next Madison County head football coach
Munroe: Russell Ellington named Munroe football head coach, Lehky named director of football
Gadsden County: Winters express importance of community in introduction as next Gadsden County head football coach
Leon: 'Coaching is in my blood.' Tyrone McGriff named football coach at Leon High
Jefferson County: Jefferson County announces Lenorris Footman as next head football coach
Maclay: Jason Cauley named next Maclay head football coach
Godby: 'Our goal is to win in life': Jones focused on building character through football at Godby
Where are they now: New beginnings: Here's where the 8 Big Bend football head coach exits ended up
Season schedules: Mark your calendar, here are the schedules for every Big Bend football team
Summer storylines
4-star cornerback Makari Vickers transfers to Munroe, highlighting Bobcats' recruiting
Lincoln's David Hogan featured in top spot on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10
Flagships: Inside Rickards Tristen Sion, Rico Watkins' commitment to UMass football
Hot mic: 8 significant moments from 4Quarters Online Big Bend Football Media Day
Top players, games, teams to watch
Christmas in July: Way-too-early watchlist for All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year
Christmas in July: Top 10 way too early prospects for All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year
10 Big Bend football matchups you're not going to want to miss this fall
Lucky 13: Here are 13 Big Bend football dark horse players you don't want to sleep on
5 Big Bend football teams that are poised for a turnaround in 2022
From your prep sports reporter
On my soapbox: 5 bold Big Bend football predictions from prep sports reporter Jack Williams
Williams: I made my own Florida HS conferences because UCLA, USC can be in the Big 10
Help me help you make this a memorable Big Bend high school sports season | Jack Williams
Photo galleries
First day of official practice (Chiles, Lincoln, Godby)
Madison County football practice
Florida High football practice
Taylor County football practice
4Quarters Online Football Media Day 2022
Chiles vs. NFC and FAMU DRS 7v7
Rural
Madison County: While Madison County has a new look with new coach, younger players, state title standard remains
Aucilla Christian: Warriors looking to capitalize on year of experience, led off by Jace Grant | 17 teams in 17 days
Jefferson County: Return of hometown hero as head coach sparking new life in Jefferson County | 17 teams in 17 days
Suburban 1
North Florida Christian: Newfound confidence has given North Florida Christian football veteran, deeper identity
Munroe: Head coaching change, PAC 12 commitment, Power 5 offers elevating Munroe football to new heights
St. John Paul II: Can St. John Paul II continue to make program history in 2022 | 17 teams in 17 days
Maclay: Marauders head into season with new coaching, large senior class | 17 teams in 17 days
FAMU DRS: Legacy hire Alex Williams building new culture at FAMU DRS | 17 teams in 17 days
Suburban 2
Florida High: Welcoming in large, young core, a state championship is still the goal for Florida High
Taylor County: One love: A year after program damaging brawl, Taylor County football has a new identity
Godby: New coaching ushers in new era of football at Godby | 17 teams in 17 days
Wakulla: Returning a stacked defense, can Wakulla return to the regional title game | 17 teams in 17 days
Gadsden County: How will Gadsden County fare with coaching change, challenging schedule? | 17 teams in 17 Days
Suburban 3
Rickards: Rickards looking to veterans to bring up younger group after graduating large senior class
Lincoln: The obstacle is the way: Lincoln focused on building itself into state champion caliber program
Suburban 4
Chiles: Chiles bringing older squad to the gridiron following impressive spring season showing
Leon: Restoring the roar: McGriff focused on establishing a new culture in rebuilding Leon football
