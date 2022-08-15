ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Details on FAMU Athletics hosting Fan Day to begin its 2022 sports seasons

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
Florida A&M football fans from Tallahassee and beyond will have an opportunity to get up close and personal with players and coaches from the program.

FAMU Athletics will host Fan Day, presented by Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, at the newly-renovated Bragg Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The event will also feature the FAMU volleyball team, which opens this season as defending SWAC  champions .

"We are excited for the opportunity to have our players meet some Rattler supporters during the Fan Day," FAMU volleyball head coach Gokhan Yilmaz said.

"Our team is working hard and looking forward seeing great crowds at our 10 home matches this year and making all the Rattlers proud again."

Rattler football will also be in attendance a week ahead of their season opener at North Carolina on Aug. 27 .

"We are very excited to bring Fan Day back to the Highest of Seven Hills," FAMU football head coach Willie Simmons said.

"After the year hiatus due to COVID-19, we can't wait to interact with our amazing fan base."

What to expect

Fans will be able to interact with their favorite Rattlers along with having access to health professionals.

Players and coaches will sign autographs and TMH will be on hand to provide free health screenings to attendees.

