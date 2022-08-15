Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Top Gear Worker Reveals Just How Much Is Scripted: “It’s Almost Entirely Scripted”
It it well known that Top Gear is mainly scripted and lots of it is staged, but with the right trio of hosts, it is sometimes difficult to tell when they bounce off each other naturally. This was certainly the case with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and many fans have been surprised to feel the same great chemistry with the current hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Jeremy Clarkson Worries For His Job As UK Heads For Recession And Fuel Price Disaster
Jeremy Clarkson has detailed his worries over potentially losing his job. Clarkson gained most of his fans from hosting Top Gear. Following his dramatic exit from the BBC, he went over to Prime Video to host The Grand Tour along with James May and Richard Hammond. Clarkson released his separate show Clarkson’s Farm last year. […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Worries For His Job As UK Heads For Recession And Fuel Price Disaster appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming
James May has once again received plenty of positive reviews for his latest travel series, Our Man In Italy, as he tours the beautiful country for our viewing pleasure. While The Grand Tour presenter was supposed to be visiting America instead, this had to be changed because of the pandemic, but May was pleased to […] The post James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Warns Fans Of Potential Scam As Someone Attempts To Steal His Identity
Jeremy Clarkson has taken to his Twitter account to warn his 7.8 million followers of a potential scam on Instagram after someone has attempted to steal his identity. Posting a screenshot to his followers, The Grand Tour presenter warns them not to follow the account:. “If you are sent this,...
RELATED PEOPLE
James May Admits He “Felt A Bit Pervy” As He Played Canoe Polo With Teenage Girls
Following the huge success of James May’s first travel show, Our Man in Japan, the presenter has released a follow-up where he tours the country of Italy to show us viewers its historic culture, beautiful architecture, and tasty food. But talking with Express.co.uk, he admitted that there was a scene that didn’t make the final […] The post James May Admits He “Felt A Bit Pervy” As He Played Canoe Polo With Teenage Girls appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release
With the second season of Clarkson’s Farm on the way, Jeremy Clarkson has made it clear that he wants to show a true reflection of the farming industry. The first season of the show was a hit with fans for the entertainment of watching the former Top Gear host trying to navigate his way around […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals Clarkson’s Farm Disaster: “There Won’t Be Enough”
Jeremy Clarkson has talked more about losing a pig on Diddly Squat Farm as England was hit by intense heat of around 40 degrees Celcius. Admitting that the heat was making things very difficult on the farm, he wrote about how things were changing in his latest column. Already sparking...
Watch the moment when a Mustang GT’s dramatic exit goes horribly wrong in front of a crowd
A spectator has captured footage of a 2019 Ford Mustang GT350R getting into an accident while leaving a car show. The driver in the video is seen speeding away before experiencing a 180-degree spin that ends in a rear collision with a light pole. A spectator asked the person filming...
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has looked back over his childhood programmes in one of his latest columns for The Times, realising they weren’t as ‘innocent’ as he had realised, explaining that many of his favourites had indications of drug abuse and involved people such as Jimmy Savile. He wrote in his column: “Enough […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
This Is What Kaleb Cooper Of Clarkson’s Farm Drives: What Car Does Jeremy Clarkson’s Right-Hand Man Drive?
Clarkson’s Farm didn’t only bring us an insight into the reality of the farming industry, the expected Jeremy Clarkson wit, and planning permission woes. It also introduced us to 22-year-old farmer and contractor, Kaleb Cooper. Cooper has received a lot of media attention since the first series of...
Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Faces Strangest Issue Yet: “It Could Take A Couple Of Months”
Diddly Squat Farm and its owner Jeremy Clarkson have been in headlines since his farming show, Clarkson’s Farm, began last year. The farm has come up against a number of roadblocks such as council rejections to planned expansion, complaints from its neighbours, and even a prank by TV hosts Ant and Dec. But now Diddly Squat faces its strangest issue yet.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Farm Compared To BBC As Farmer Sings Praises
Jeremy Clarkson has received a lot of praise from the farming industry for Clarkson’s Farm. The first season of the show revealed the difficulties farmers face and how much hard work actually goes into running a successful farm, and we are sure the upcoming second season will be the same.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jeremy Clarkson Celebrates Clarkson’s Farm Success In Recent Video
Jeremy Clarkson is celebrating a recent success on Diddly Squat Farm by opening up Diddly Squat Farm Shop to the public an extra day each week. The area has become a popular destination for fans of the Clarkson’s Farm presenter, with local neighbours complaining about the increase in traffic since its opening. Well, they’re going to be less impressed now the shop is opening up an extra day of the week: from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Jeremy Clarkson Roasts Twitter User Over A-Level Tweet Response
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, likes to put an annual post out on A-Level results day highlighting that he has become very successful even after getting a C and two Us on his exams. So, it wasn’t a shock when a similar post came up from the former Top...
Jeremy Clarkson Reveals New Book From Diddly Squat Farm Life
Jeremy Clarkson has recently posted to his Instagram account, revealing the second of a series of books on his life on Diddly Squat Farm. Diddly Squat – Til’ The Cows Come Home is now available to pre-order for its release on September 29th. Available from the Diddly Squat...
Jeremy Clarkson Angry Over Disaster On Clarkson’s Farm: “I’m Not Making This Up”
Jeremy Clarkson has announced on Twitter that he is facing a disaster as he’s been forced to stop harvesting because of the current heatwave sweeping yet again across the UK. This comes only a couple of weeks after a pig died on his Diddly Squat Farm from heat exhaustion.
Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant Under Investigation By Local Council
After a long fight with the council, Jeremy Clarkson was finally able to get his way and start his own Diddly Squat Farm restaurant. It’s been very successful after opening to the public, but now it’s been revealed that it’s under investigation by the local council. The restaurant, which the Grand Tour presenter described as […] The post Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant Under Investigation By Local Council appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson: Clarkson’s Farm Filming Wraps As Editing Now Begins
Fans have been wondering how long it will be for the second series of Clarkson’s Farm to be released to Prime Video. But presenter Jeremy Clarkson hasn’t been overly forthcoming with information, only revealing that the filming was going to take a farming year, meaning that we’ll likely see an episode in the new year.
Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident
Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know
The first season of Clarkson’s Farm came a bit out of left field for fans who are used to seeing the former Top Gear host reviewing the latest cars and galivanting off on road trips around the world. However, the farming show was extremely well received and the second season was announced in July 2021, […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.https://www.grandtournation.com
Comments / 0