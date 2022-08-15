ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Grand Tour Nation

Ex-Top Gear Worker Reveals Just How Much Is Scripted: “It’s Almost Entirely Scripted”

It it well known that Top Gear is mainly scripted and lots of it is staged, but with the right trio of hosts, it is sometimes difficult to tell when they bounce off each other naturally. This was certainly the case with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May and many fans have been surprised to feel the same great chemistry with the current hosts Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Worries For His Job As UK Heads For Recession And Fuel Price Disaster

Jeremy Clarkson has detailed his worries over potentially losing his job. Clarkson gained most of his fans from hosting Top Gear. Following his dramatic exit from the BBC, he went over to Prime Video to host The Grand Tour along with James May and Richard Hammond. Clarkson released his separate show Clarkson’s Farm last year. […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Worries For His Job As UK Heads For Recession And Fuel Price Disaster appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming

James May has once again received plenty of positive reviews for his latest travel series, Our Man In Italy, as he tours the beautiful country for our viewing pleasure. While The Grand Tour presenter was supposed to be visiting America instead, this had to be changed because of the pandemic, but May was pleased to […] The post James May Admits “Trouble” During Our Man In Italy Filming appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

James May Admits He “Felt A Bit Pervy” As He Played Canoe Polo With Teenage Girls

Following the huge success of James May’s first travel show, Our Man in Japan, the presenter has released a follow-up where he tours the country of Italy to show us viewers its historic culture, beautiful architecture, and tasty food. But talking with Express.co.uk, he admitted that there was a scene that didn’t make the final […] The post James May Admits He “Felt A Bit Pervy” As He Played Canoe Polo With Teenage Girls appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release

With the second season of Clarkson’s Farm on the way, Jeremy Clarkson has made it clear that he wants to show a true reflection of the farming industry. The first season of the show was a hit with fans for the entertainment of watching the former Top Gear host trying to navigate his way around […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams BBC Ahead Of Clarkson’s Farm Season Two Release appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood

The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, has looked back over his childhood programmes in one of his latest columns for The Times, realising they weren’t as ‘innocent’ as he had realised, explaining that many of his favourites had indications of drug abuse and involved people such as Jimmy Savile. He wrote in his column: “Enough […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams TikTok While Addressing Sinister Themes From His Childhood appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Celebrates Clarkson’s Farm Success In Recent Video

Jeremy Clarkson is celebrating a recent success on Diddly Squat Farm by opening up Diddly Squat Farm Shop to the public an extra day each week. The area has become a popular destination for fans of the Clarkson’s Farm presenter, with local neighbours complaining about the increase in traffic since its opening. Well, they’re going to be less impressed now the shop is opening up an extra day of the week: from Wednesdays to Sundays.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant Under Investigation By Local Council

After a long fight with the council, Jeremy Clarkson was finally able to get his way and start his own Diddly Squat Farm restaurant. It’s been very successful after opening to the public, but now it’s been revealed that it’s under investigation by the local council. The restaurant, which the Grand Tour presenter described as […] The post Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Restaurant Under Investigation By Local Council appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident

Jeremy Clarkson has received a significant amount of backlash from local residents over his farm shop and various expansions of the farm. We saw a glimpse of this on the first season of Clarkson’s Farm and are most likely going to see more on the upcoming second series when we are set to see the […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slammed For Causing “Complete Chaos” By Angry Local Resident appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know

The first season of Clarkson’s Farm came a bit out of left field for fans who are used to seeing the former Top Gear host reviewing the latest cars and galivanting off on road trips around the world. However, the farming show was extremely well received and the second season was announced in July 2021, […] The post Clarkson’s Farm Season Two: Everything You Need To Know appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Grand Tour Nation

