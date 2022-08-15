Booker T. Washington ready to stake its claim toward regaining supremacy in Class 6A-II

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Tulsa Booker T. Washington Hornets.

HEAD COACH

Jonathan Brown

RETURNING STARTERS

6 offense, 4 defense

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-3

League record: 5-2, 3rd in District 6A-II 2

Playoffs: Lost in 6A-II quarterfinals to Stillwater, 36-29

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Lathan Boone, 6-0, 165, Sr.

Returning at quarterback for the Hornets, Boone is poised for a deep run in 6A-II. Coming off of a 2,460-yard passing season with 30 touchdowns to boot, Boone will be looking to show off this season for the Hornets.

WR/DB Micah Tease, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Tease, an Arkansas commit, will be a benefit to Boone this year at wide receiver, but will be a much bigger impact on the defensive side in the secondary. With 25 tackles, four interceptions, and three defensive touchdowns, Tease is touted as the best defensive back in the state.

OL Darian Melendez, 6-4, 290, Jr.

The backfield will be thankful to have Melendez in front of them this season. Coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded 29 pancake blocks, Melendez will look to grow into one of the state's best linemen.

LB Aiden Walker, 5-11, 195, Sr.

Returning for his final season, Walker will have his work cut out for him to top his impressive 2021 season. With 160 tackles and three sacks last year, he will surely be a leader defensively.

OUTLOOK

The last team to win a state championship in 6A-II that wasn’t the Bixby Spartans was the Booker T Washington Hornets. That happened in 2017. Since then, the Spartans have dominated 6A-II, winning four straight state titles while compiling a state-record 49 straight wins.

However, now that Bixby has moved up to Class 6A-I, the Hornets may be able to seize the opportunity and claim another 6A-II gold ball.

With a handful of some of the best athletes in the state, Hornet coach Jonathan Brown has a squad with as good of a chance as any to get that gold ball back to campus. The Hornets spread the wealth well, and have a dangerous player all over the field.

They will look to break back into the semifinals this year and maybe further.

Booker T. Washington opens the season at Arkansas school Bentonville West on Aug. 26. An eye-catcher on the schedule comes in Week 3 as the Hornets will play visitor to their neighbors of Class 4A school Tulsa McLain on Sept. 10.

After opening up District 6AII-1 play at Bartlesville on Sept. 23, the Hornets will play four of their next five ballgames at home. That stretch starts with a Sept. 30 visit from Stillwater, which ended Booker T. Washington's season in 2021 with a win in the 6AII quarterfinals.

COACH SAID

"We look for a lot of first-year starters to make big contributions and catapult us into a lengthy postseason run." - Jonathan Brown