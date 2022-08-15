GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Brandon Shaw, of Park City, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of disregarding stop sign, two counts of failure or improper signal, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO