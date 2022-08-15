Read full article on original website
Lady Laker Volleyball defeats Adair County in home opener
Make it back-to-back wins for the Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team, as the Lady Lakers took down Adair County in two sets last night in their home opener. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-11 and then came away victorious in a closely contested second set 25-23 to secure the victory and move to 2-0 on the season.
Laker Football opens season against Adair County tonight
The Russell County Laker Football team will open its season against the Adair County Indians tonight at Ron Finley Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Russell County will look to get its first win of the season and also the first win for new Laker Football Coach Lucas Ford.
Laker Golf narrowly defeated by Wayne County
The Laker Golf team was narrowly defeated on the road at Wayne County Thursday. The Lakers faced off against the Cardinals at Monticello Country Club, coming up short by just four strokes with the Lakers finishing at 168 to Wayne County’s 164. Freshman Noah McMillin finished with the low...
Lady Laker Volleyball to host home opener today
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team will host its home opener tonight. The Lady Lakers will host Adair County tonight at Laker Gym with freshman starting off the action at 5 p.m. Freshman, JV, and varsity teams will all be in action. The Lady Lakers enter at 1-0 after...
Lady Laker Volleyball opens season with district win over Monroe
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team opened its season with a district win over Monroe County Tuesday night. The Lady Lakers defeated the Lady Falcons in three sets for a 3-0 win. The Lady Lakers took the first set 25-17 and followed that with an impressive 25-9 decision in the second set before clinching the victory in the third set by a score of 25-14.
Meet the Lakers is tonight
The Meet the Lakers event for the Russell County Laker Football team will take place tonight. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with a program beginning at 6 p.m. This will include youth league to varsity players being recognized. There will be food trucks and vendors selling Laker apparel at...
Russell Springs woman indicted in Wayne County
A Russell Springs woman was indicted by a Wayne County grand jury this week. According to Z93 in Monticello, Chelsey Andrew of Russell Springs was indicted for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Andrew was one of 26 indicted on charges from the Wayne County...
Russell County Schools enrollment up as new school year begins
Russell County Schools has recorded an increase in enrollment as the new school year begins today. According to numbers provided by the school district, enrollment in the district is up 90 students from the end of last year. Each school has had increases in enrollment with the exception of Russell...
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
Two arrested after pursuit in Glasgow ends in Adair County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Brandon Shaw, of Park City, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree assault, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain required insurance, no operator’s license, failure to comply with sex offender registration, first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of disregarding stop sign, two counts of failure or improper signal, failure to give right of way to emergency vehicle, failure to give oncoming vehicle half of highway, first-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.
Jamestown woman arrested in Cumberland County
A Jamestown woman was arrested in Cumberland County early Tuesday morning. According to jail records, 27-year-old Kindre Crawley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication of a controlled substance, prescription of a controlled substance not in the original container.
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
RSPD works two-car collision on 127 Thursday morning
A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. The collision occurred at 7:17 Thursday morning just north of Voils Road off Highway 127. According to police, a 2004 Nissan Murano operated by 25-year-old Ciara Rodriguez of Jamestown was struck by a 2002 Buick LeSabre operated by 18-year-old Tristen McQueary of Russell Springs.
Bowling Green couple wins 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This year, tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home sold out weeks in advance. The winner, Gerral Oliver, says his wife is the one who purchased the ticket. The couple donates to St. Jude every year, and has entered the giveaway since it began many years ago.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
Bluegrass Festival returns this weekend
The Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival returns this weekend to the Eli community. The 18th annual festival will take place Friday and Saturday at the KOA campground. Each year, the festival brings a variety of local, regional, and national bluegrass artists to Russell County. The music gets underway beginning at 6...
2 cases of 'potentially dangerous' disease found in Kentucky cattle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two cases of a "potentially dangerous" disease were detected in Kentucky cattle, according to the state's veterinarian. Theileria, which is typically carried by the Asian Longhorned tick, was diagnosed in beef herds in Fleming and Hart counties. In both cases, a beef breed bull became ill and then died.
Russell Springs man arrested on menacing, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested late Wednesday night on several charges, including assault on a police officer, according to jail records. Mark Jonczy, age 62, was arrested by Deputy Ronnie Golden with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on charges of menacing, resisting arrest, and third degree assault on a police officer.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
School Board adds two new buses to fleet
The Russell County Board of Education approved the purchase of two school buses at this week’s board meeting. Superintendent Michael Ford spoke to WJRS News about the school district’s new additions to the bus fleet…
