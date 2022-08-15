ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1065thebuzz.com

State DSPS Distributes Major Funding to Area Fire Departments

A major source of funding for area fire departments is derived from insurance premiums, and the State of Wisconsin has now distributed those funds. In Sheboygan County, that amount totals almost a half million dollars ($459,466). The money comes from dues paid by insurance companies. The Wisconsin Department of Professional...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Third Sheboygan Structure Fire This Week, This Time on Grand Avenue

The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy