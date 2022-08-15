The Sheboygan Fire Department responded for the third time this week to a major structure fire, this time in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue. Assistant Chief Michael Lubbert says that they received the 911 call just before 12:30 Friday afternoon and arrived within three minutes to find one resident already evacuated and smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered immediately and found the fire in the kitchen. The fire qas quickly extinguished, limiting any additional damage to the structure. Crews then checked for fire extension with thermal imaging cameras and, finding none, removed residual smoke using fans.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO