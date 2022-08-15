Ranking Ohio State’s receivers compared to other playoff contenders: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
High school football live scores, updates and highlights from Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 1 of the high school football season is here. In case you missed it, cleveland.com has been providing preview coverage all month to gear up for it. A few of the highlights are linked below, followed by a live blog and full schedule for Week 1 of the OHSAA football season around Northeast Ohio.
Ranking 10 real College Football Playoff national title contenders
With 12 of the last 16 national championships going to SEC teams, you'd be forgiven for thinking no other conference has a chance at college football's ultimate prize. But is that really the case? Sure, defending champion Georgia will be among those favored to go all the way, as will perennial ...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared on Friday night.
High School Football 2022 Week 1: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Football is back!. To celebrate the beginning of the 2022 high school football season, cleveland.com wants you to vote and predict winners from some of the best matchups of Week 1.
No. 7 Glenville opens football season with 25-0 shutout of No. 21 St. Vincent-St. Mary
AKRON, Ohio — Glenville could not celebrate its shutout of St. Vincent-St. Mary for more than five minutes before coach Ted Ginn Sr. lined his players up at the southern end zone of John Cistone Field. Tired from rarely coming off the field Thursday night in a humid high...
High school football roundup: Northwestern, South Central open the season with wins
NORTHWESTERN 44, KEYSTONE 33 Northwestern opened the season with a road win over Keystone. Huskies quarterback Ethan Siders completed 19 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 43 yards. CJ Reed caught five balls for 94 yards and two scores, while Nolan Hartsel turned seven catches into 54 yards and a touchdown. Collin Good paced NW on the ground with 75 yards on 11 carries and also led the defense with nine tackles. Reed added seven stops, while Gavin Phillips returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.
Elyria Catholic holds on for 14-6 win vs. No. 13 Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio – Traditionally, the Battle of Elyria has leaned in the direction of the Division I Elyria Pioneers. After losing the first matchup 10 years ago to Division V Elyria Catholic, the Pioneers reeled off five consecutive wins in the series and, despite a lopsided second half, were driving with the chance to make it six.
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
High School Volleyball 2022 preview: A look at the area’s top players
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Last year was an exceptional year for volleyball teams in the cleveland.com seven-county coverage area. Two teams won state titles, one finished second, and 30 players earned All-Ohio honors. Most of those All-Ohio players graduated, but plenty of talent remains. Here is a preseason look at the...
