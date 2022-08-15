North Olmsted expected to back off moving emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch

On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO