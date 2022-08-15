North Olmsted expected to back off moving emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch

Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City simulates threat scenarios in order to be prepared for any emergency: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The City of Strongsville and its police, fire and EMS departments recently conducted a comprehensive safety drill on the campus of Strongsville High School. This was a planned, coordinated event among the school district, police and emergency services, and mutual aid partners.
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Why the lack of urgency in addressing shockingly unsafe conditions for children housed in county office building? Editorial
In early July, two Cuyahoga County employees whose job it is to answer calls at the county’s child-abuse hotline used public comments at a County Council meeting to sound the alarm about dangers for juveniles being routinely housed at the county’s Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Center. The...
cityofmentor.com
Disruption of Water Service in Bellflower on August 19th
Residents who live in the area of Bellflower Road between Palmerston Drive and Independence Drive are advised that water service will be temporarily disrupted Friday, August 19th, 2022 from 9:00 PM to 2:00 AM for waterline work. Aqua Ohio is hopeful that water service will only be interrupted during this...
Club member rises at track of dawn to play with model trains: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Smallest county-wide tax levy in Cuyahoga County back on the ballot
The smallest county-wide tax levy in Cuyahoga County is on the ballot again this November. The Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority is seeking a renewal of its 0.13 mills levy
Cleveland EMS faces staffing shortage as city raises rates on ambulance services
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland department that aims to save residents’ lives is struggling with a staffing shortage. The Division of Emergency Medical Service is down eight dispatchers and 50 paramedics. The department currently has 165 paramedics and 29 emergency medical technicians. Some employees have left because of...
newsnet5
Work to begin in September on Parma's multimillion-dollar Ridgewood Lake catch basin project
PARMA, Ohio — For the last year, some Parma residents have fought tooth and nail to prevent a popular lake from being turned into a catch basin. Next month, crews will officially begin draining Ridgewood Lake to make way for the project. Officials say heavy rainfall frequently flooded the...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties continue to be at CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — For the fourth consecutive week, Cuyahoga County remains at a high community level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC reports that Cuyahoga County has a COVID case rate of 224.68 per 100,000 residents, which is down slightly from last...
cleveland19.com
Geauga County K-9s Argo and Minor retire unexpectedly due to unforeseen medical problems
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is sad to announce the unexpected retirement of two of their K-9s, Argo and Minor. Unforeseen medical problems caused both to retire on Aug. 16, GCSO said. K-9 Argo is a 9-year-old German Shepard born in Czech Republic. Argo...
Slow down! Where 10 radar signs can now be found in CLE
The City of Cleveland has finished installing 10 strategically placed radar signs across the city.
A full-time mayor for Richmond Heights? That’s one of the charter changes on the Nov. 8 ballot
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Nov. 8 ballot will provide city voters with plenty of matters to decide, thanks to the recently concluded Charter Review Commission. After meeting five times between June 22 and Aug. 4, the commission has recommended to City Council 11 proposed charter changes. Council must vote to put the proposals on the Nov. 8 ballot. Council cannot vote to keep any of the items from the ballot.
Six tax increases appear on Cuyahoga County ballot: The Wake Up for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Do you have a tax increase on your November ballot? If you live in Cuyahoga County, you do: the Cleveland Metroparks. Thanks to reporter Robert Higgs, who scrolled through the more than...
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
cleveland19.com
Car splits in half, catches on fire in fatal overnight crash on I-90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and several others were injured in a serious overnight crash on I-90 on the city of Cleveland’s West side. According to first responders, the crash on I-90 was first reported after the West 41st Street exit just after 1 a.m. on Friday.
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
Jewish Federation announces a U.S. security first with community monitoring system: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has announced that its security provider, JFC Security, has launched a new technology-based community monitoring system that is directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center. The system, which utilizes more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree-view security cameras and 26 automated license plate...
