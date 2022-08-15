Read full article on original website
Related
rrobserver.com
UNM School of Medicine to Pilot CDC Joint Fellowship Program
The University of New Mexico School of Medicine’s Infectious Diseases Fellowship Program was recently selected as one of 11 centers nationwide that will pilot a new federally sponsored fellowship program. The joint Infectious Diseases/Epidemic Intelligence Service (ID/EIS) Fellowship – which is funded by the Center for Disease Control and...
rrobserver.com
NM revenue explosion continues, as lawmakers weigh next steps
CHAMA — New Mexico’s revenue jackpot shows no signs of slowing down, with inflation-related consumer spending, strong wage growth and increased oil production propelling the state’s financial outlook to dizzying heights and raising new questions about how the unprecedented windfall should be put to use. In all,...
rrobserver.com
Albertsons is looking for employees across New Mexico
Rio Rancho is the site of New Mexico’s second Market Street grocery. (Garrison Wells/Observer) Albertsons Markets and Market Streets across New Mexico will hold hiring events this Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M., each day. Applicants can either text “ABSJOBS / MARKETSTREETJOBS”...
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwg.org
New Mexico updates public health order
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico say they're streamlining the state's emergency public health order, citing the evolution of the virus, the changing nature of the pandemic and new recommendations adopted by the federal government. Friday's move comes after the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropped the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Among the changes for New Mexico, state officials say the Health Department will no longer require weekly testing for healthcare workers whose vaccine status is not up to date.
rrobserver.com
Third New Mexico film partner to be based in Las Cruces
828 Productions announced that it will move its headquarters to Las Cruces, where it will open 828 Studios. (Courtesy of 828 Productions) The film company intends to shoot its first production in the new Las Cruces Studio before the end of 2022 and plans to spend $350 million on productions over the next decade.
rrobserver.com
FRIDAY: Higher Education Department to host virtual info session on tuition-free college
Public invited to attend virtual event with state financial aid experts. New Mexico Higher Education Department will host an live session via Zoom to provide information to the public regarding tuition-free college via the New Mexico Opportunity and Lottery Scholarships. State financial aid experts will provide an overview of state scholarship programs and answers to frequently asked questions.
rrobserver.com
Starbucks employees are fed up in NM, too
Starbucks workers across the nation have shown their frustration to the higher-ups through staff shortages, grueling shifts and COVID. New Mexico has joined in. In early August, Starbucks baristas formed a union in Albuquerque — the first in the state to do so. So far the union lead by local Labor Union President Ashlee Long doesn’t have many NM stores involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrobserver.com
NM gas prices continue to fall, but at slower rate
(Albuquerque) – While gas prices in New Mexico continue to fall, there has been a distinct slowdown in the pace of the decline. In Rio Rancho, the Observer’s Gasbuddy (rrobserver.com) as of 2:40 on Thursday showed a low of $3.17 at Speedway, 3601 Pat D’Arco Hwy. Warrior...
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
rrobserver.com
The inaugural New Mexico Asian Film Festival strives to broaden representation
Growing up, Lava Graham Khonsuwon didn’t see a lot of Asian representation in TV or film. Oftentimes, it didn’t go beyond the traditional stereotypes. According to a 2021 study by the University of Southern California Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, there still is a long way to go for Asians in film.
Texas GOP declares invasion at southern border
(The Center Square) – The Republican Party of Texas has declared an invasion at the southern border. Its chair, Matt Rinaldi, is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, and on all Texas counties to do the same. Nine counties and one mayor already have declared an invasion, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heavy storms in southern and northern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Numerous to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected across the northern and southern portions of New Mexico, brought on by two separate disturbances. A large, once tropical, low pressure system is passing through Mexico, bringing a surge of monsoon moisture and heavy rainfall across the south. A separate disturbance has stalled out […]
Inmate beats to death fellow inmate in Las Cruces Detention Center
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Inmate Samuel Enriquez, 41, from Las Cruces, NM., was found guilty of second-degree murder of 29-year-old Cory Willis a fellow inmate, said the State of New Mexico Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney. Officials say Willis was found badly beaten in the jail shower on May 27, 2021. […]
KOAT 7
City issues violation after Salvation Army installs barbed wire fencing to protect property
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Management at Salvation Army said there has been an uptick in severe damages to all four properties in New Mexico since the pandemic — particularly at their location on Juan Tabo and Central. The damage includes multiple break-ins, a string of fires and broken AC...
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s cannabis division director resigns abruptly
Kristen Thomson is out as the director of the state Cannabis Control Division. In an email to the Journal on Friday, New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department spokeswoman Bernice Geiger said Thomson submitted her resignation on Thursday. Her resignation was effective at that time, Geiger added, and she didn’t give a reason for Thomson’s resignation.
Season two of “The Cleaning Lady” begins filming in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that season two of “The Cleaning Lady” began filming in and around Albuquerque. Season two will premier on air September 19. The show is based on a woman who comes to the U.S. to get medical help for her son. When the system fails her […]
KRQE News 13
NMSP: Flooding causes I-40 closure east of Gallup
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is reporting all lanes of I-40 are closed Monday afternoon at milepost 33 east of Gallup due to flooding. Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. For updates on road conditions, visit nmroads.com.
KRQE News 13
Heavy rain starts to move into parts of New Mexico Friday
Isolated storms will return again Friday afternoon. Deep monsoon moisture will begin to move into the state Friday night and bring widespread heavy rainfall to the state through the weekend. Drier air finally brought some relief from the flooding across northern New Mexico Thursday. Showers and storms will still linger...
Three New Mexico Poachers Convicted for Using Attack Dogs to Take Down Elk, 17 Total Charges
A New Mexico court has convicted three poachers in the southern part of the state after they used attack dogs for hunting elk illegally. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a judge convicted Otero County residents Alix Miller, Kasen Flotte, and Jenna Livers on a total of 17 counts related to the illegal poaching of elk and deer.
Comments / 0