Meridian, OK

Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Meridian, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves

Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Seminole crash leaves four people injured

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
SEMINOLE, OK
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK

