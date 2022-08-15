Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Fire Department battles grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said sparks from a welder started the blaze, which was quickly put out. No structures were threatened by...
One killed in accident involving motorcycle, 2 cars
An accident involving two vehicles and a motorcycle resulted in a fatality around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
okcfox.com
Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawhuska Journal
Accident claims life of Capt. William Hargraves
Captain William "Willy" Hargraves died Friday, Aug. 19, as a result of a traffic accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 60 and Oklahoma Highway 18, in western Osage County, north of Fairfax and west of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol sent out a message at 8:47 a.m. Aug. 19,...
One arrested after man shot, killed at OKC apartment complex
A man now sits in the Oklahoma County Jail after a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex in late July.
Suspect, Victims Identified Following Pursuit, Crash In Cleveland County
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety identified the people involved in a pursuit that led to a crash Monday night in Cleveland County. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, officers were trying to stop a stolen truck driven by 30-year-old Alex Aaron Carpenter in southeast Oklahoma City. The truck got...
One driver injured following crash with semi-truck
One person was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital following a crash with a semi-truck early Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Norman Police Department looking to identify Campus Corner assault suspects
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for help with identifying people believed to be involved in an assault that happened on Campus Corner. If you recognize anyone on this page, police ask that you call them at 405-366-7867. Tips can also be submitted online by...
OHP car pursuit policies are challenged after Monday’s death
With Monday's police chase resulting in the death of a passenger, the total deaths from Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuits now reaches 19, dating back to 2016.
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
news9.com
High-Speed Chase Results In Deadly Crash Monday Night
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person died and two others were injured Monday when a chase down Interstate 35 ended in a violent crash. Trooper Eric Foster said the chase started just before 9:00pm in Southeast Oklahoma City, moved all the way down to Norman. According to OHP, troopers attempted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools dealing with string of thefts dating back to May
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A lone thief in the night is making his rounds around the Millwood Public Schools not once, not twice, but multiple times. “It started off with tires out of my bus barn, they've stolen a gate, a fence,” said superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. It was...
KXII.com
Seminole crash leaves four people injured
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A single-vehicle collision left four people injured Saturday night in Seminole County. Seminole Officials said William Kiddy, 42, of Seminole, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic on Ok-99 and .6 of a mile north of EW 1180 Road approximately 3 miles north of Seminole when he departed roadway to the left, over corrected, then departed roadway to the right. The vehicle struck an embankment, a tree, and then a telephone pole around 8 p.m.
okcfox.com
OHP: Man charged with first degree murder after passenger dies from high speed pursuit
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the people involved in Monday night's fatal pursuit on I-35 have been identified. OHP identified the driver as 30-year-old Alex Carpenter. He was driving his car with two passengers, 26-year-old Mercedes Martinez and 22-year-old Ethan Mestes. Authorities said troopers...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman
Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
okcfox.com
Enid man searching for owner after dog attacked him at dog park
Enid, Okla. (KOKH) — A man says he was attacked by a pit bull at the Enid dog park Thursday morning and now he is searching for the dog's owner to get its vaccine records. Tim Hunhoff says he has twenty-five staples in his leg and an ER bill.
Man shot multiple times in drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0