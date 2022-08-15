ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Predator’ Benjamin Mendy turned pursuit of women for sex into game, court told

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biMYk_0hHbSxfJ00

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”, a court has heard.

The 28-year-old’s trial for eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault began at Chester Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutors allege the French international defender showed a “callous indifference” towards his accusers – who were described in court as “vulnerable, scared, isolated”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vIkb_0hHbSxfJ00
The trial of Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy began on Monday (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Mendy, a £52 million Premier League star who prosecutors said enjoyed a “privileged and moneyed lifestyle”, is alleged to have committed the offences against seven young women between October 2018 and August last year.

Jurors heard the footballer was “prepared to cross that line” of consent “over and over again” and if “women got hurt or distressed, too bad”.

Opening the case against the defendant, prosecutor Timothy Cray QC told a jury panel of eight men and six women, two of whom will be discharged after the opening: “The prosecution case is simple – it has little to do with football.

“Instead, we say, it is another chapter in a very old story – men who rape and sexually assault women because they think they are powerful, and because they think they can get away with it.”

Mr Cray said the feelings of the alleged victims “counted for nothing”, adding: “These women were disposable, things to be used for sex, then thrown to one side.

“That was the effect of deliberate, planned choices the defendants made, and the desires they let loose many times.”

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

Mr Cray told jurors that Saha, of Eccles, Salford, was Mendy’s friend and fixer, and one of his jobs was “to find young women and to create the situations where those young women could be raped and sexually assaulted”.

The prosecutor said Mendy was a “reasonably famous football player” who “because of his wealth and status, others were prepared to help him to get what he wanted”.

These women were disposable, things to be used for sex, then thrown to one side

“Our case is that the defendants’ pursuit of these 13 women turned them into predators, who were prepared to commit serious sexual offences,” Mr Cray said.

“The acts that the defendants did together show callous indifference to the women they went after.

“In their minds, and this could not be clearer, the stream of women they brought to their homes existed purely to be pursued for sex.”

Mr Cray said “the fact they would not take ‘no’ for an answer” would be something the jurors will “hear time and time again”.

The prosecutor told jurors they will hear from 13 different women.

About 30 reporters packed the press benches as Mr Cray began his opening address.

The jury heard that central to the case is Mendy’s home, The Spinney, described as an isolated mansion, in Mottram St Andrew in rural Cheshire.

Mr Cray said there were five dates, between October 2018 and August 2021, when nine young women arrived at the footballer’s address and afterwards made complaints of rape and/or sexual assault against Mendy and Saha.

There are also four separate complaints against Saha involving allegations away from Mendy’s house, in Manchester and Sheffield.

Mr Cray said Mendy’s home was “part and parcel” of how the defendants were able to abuse their alleged victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48kxl5_0hHbSxfJ00
Co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie arrives at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA) (PA Wire)

Once at the house, the victims were vulnerable for a number of reasons, the jury heard, including having their mobile phones taken away once they arrived, some victims believing they were in locked rooms, and the differences in ages and wealth between the defendants and the complainants.

“Vulnerable, scared, isolated – these are words you’ll hear from lots of the witnesses,” Mr Cray said.

“Ask yourselves, as you get under the skin of what was happening, who had the power and control in the situations these women experienced and you will hear about?”

Mr Cray told jurors Mendy and Saha say in “broad terms” that all the women consented to sex, willingly with only a couple of allegations where there is a denial that anything sexual happened.

He said: “In this day and age, no one can doubt, can they, that ‘no means no’.

“That’s no longer some sort of grey area, or some sort of open door for a man to push through regardless.

“Everyone should have that basic choice that basic dignity, the right to say ‘no’ to sex, and you don’t lose that right because you’ve been to a bar or dressed for a nightclub or gone to a footballer’s house.”

Mr Cray continued: “We say these defendants weren’t in some happy state of sexual ignorance about how this all works, they knew very well what they were doing.

“They turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game and if women got hurt or distressed, too bad.”

The alleged offences span July 2012 to August last year.

Both men deny all charges.

The trial continues.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
newschain

Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
newschain

Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has broken down in court as he described his night in a police cell as “the worst experience of my life”. The 48-year-old later admitted to being “jealous” and “hot-headed” on occasions in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville and had bullied and threatened her.
SPORTS
newschain

Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Violent Crime#Chester Crown Court#French
newschain

Alleged US fugitive claims he’s ‘coughing up blood’ in prison

A man who insists he is not a wanted fugitive has complained about his care in prison and said he keeps being called the wrong name. The 35-year-old, who claims to be called Arthur Knight, but whom US prosecutors have said is actually rape-suspect Nicholas Rossi, appeared via video link at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday in the latest stage of his extradition battle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
newschain

Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced. The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Man charged over death in Edinburgh

A man has been charged following the death of another man in Edinburgh. Wayne Elliott, 53, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was found seriously injured in Princes Street at around 8.15pm on Saturday. Medical staff confirmed to police on Tuesday that Mr Elliott, originally from...
EDINBURGH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy