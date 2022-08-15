ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 13

Related
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Supersonic travel may be making a comeback

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Wednesday, August 17, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. According to Florida’s largest teachers union, an estimated 6,000 teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his ideas on how to...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
click orlando

2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
click orlando

Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
click orlando

Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

DENVER – Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
click orlando

Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Blade tip recovered from Tristyn Bailey’s body came from knife found in retention pond, report shows

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Editor’s note: This article contains information that some might find graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released Tuesday showed a blade tip found in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body originated from a knife that was discovered in a St. Johns County retention pond, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
click orlando

New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says

The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
MICHIGAN STATE
click orlando

RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the state legislature's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination on behalf of New York state families who held lawful religious exemptions, during a rally outside the Albany County Courthouse Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Instagram and Facebook have suspended Children's Health Defense from its platforms for repeated violations of its policies on COVID-19 misinformation. The nonprofit led by Robert Kennedy Jr. is regularly criticized by public health advocates for its misleading claims about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy