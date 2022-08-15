Read full article on original website
71-year-old Florida mortgage manager collects $4,800 in jobless benefits after 18-month wait
Charlene Renaud is the first to admit she was ready to leave 10 weeks of back unemployment benefits behind. The 71-year-old finance manager told News 6 she was frustrated because no matter what she tried or who she called there was no way to access her account with the Department of Economic Opportunity.
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
Your Florida Daily: Supersonic travel may be making a comeback
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Wednesday, August 17, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. According to Florida’s largest teachers union, an estimated 6,000 teachers are needed to fill classroom vacancies across the state. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his ideas on how to...
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Two swimmers survived being bitten by sharks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that the...
Your Florida Daily: Killer oysters
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Thursday, August 18, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A 29-year-old police officer who was shot in the head while trying to stop a robbery suspect in Miami has died, officials said. Det. Cesar Echaverry was shot Monday night as...
Your Florida Daily: Machete-wielding intruder crawls into sleeping man’s bedroom, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s Friday, August 19, and here’s the latest edition of Your Florida Daily. A man who broke into a homeowner’s apartment was shot by law enforcement after slicing a deputies’ hand with a machete, the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office says. The Fruitland-area...
Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in
DENVER – Ken Mauldin was jolted awake last weekend with his wife screaming incessantly in their split level home in Colorado's mountain town of Steamboat Springs where their three children were sleeping one floor below. Then she yelled: “There's a bear in the house!”. Kelly Mauldin had just...
Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out
ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
Judge delays trial to February for Aiden Fucci, Florida teen accused of fatally stabbing classmate
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A judge announced Friday that he is giving Aiden Fucci’s defense team more time to prepare for trial in a case that is sure to garner daily attention when it finally hits a courtroom, according to News 6 partner WJXT. Fucci, the St....
Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts. The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.
Blade tip recovered from Tristyn Bailey’s body came from knife found in retention pond, report shows
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Editor’s note: This article contains information that some might find graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement report released Tuesday showed a blade tip found in 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey’s body originated from a knife that was discovered in a St. Johns County retention pond, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.
New signs are step in right direction for disabled community, advocate says
The signs are everywhere and overall, haven’t been a proper representation of the disabled community. Whether it’s on sign posts, restroom doors or painted on parking lots, the look of accessibility signs have showed someone sitting in a wheelchair or using the word “handicapped” are seen by so many each day.
RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality of the state legislature's repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination on behalf of New York state families who held lawful religious exemptions, during a rally outside the Albany County Courthouse Aug. 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Instagram and Facebook have suspended Children's Health Defense from its platforms for repeated violations of its policies on COVID-19 misinformation. The nonprofit led by Robert Kennedy Jr. is regularly criticized by public health advocates for its misleading claims about vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
