Jason Varitek reveled in 1984 in all the quaint traditions that make the Little League World Series a throwback to the simple days of playing baseball. He traded pins, met kids from other parts of the United States and around the world. Varitek and his teammates played in ping-pong tournaments and Wiffle Ball tournaments and, of course, there were the cardboard box sled rides down the hill behind Howard J. Lamade Stadium. “The whole atmosphere Williamsport brings, it’s just phenomenal,” he said. “The excitement, the buzz, it’s all amazing. And that was back when there was only one game on TV. “The community, the people that go there to support that series in the final game, and all the games, is what makes it so unique. It’s a high-intensive gathering of baseball fans.”

