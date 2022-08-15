Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Best wireless earbuds for Galaxy phone fans
Earlier this month Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
The new Motorola Edge arrives in the coming weeks at $499 for a limited time
Motorola on Thursday announced the latest Motorola Edge, the company's newest smartphone. Motorola considers the Edge part of its premium device lineup, and on paper, the new Edge looks like it'll play the part. I had a chance earlier this week to check out the new Motorola Edge in person during an event in New York City.
Nothing Phone (1) review: You ain't seen Nothing yet
If you're reading this review, chances are you're either 1) heavily invested in the smartphone industry, 2) wondering why a company would name itself "Nothing," or 3) engaged in all of the above. The Nothing Phone (1), as the name implies, is the first smartphone from the UK-based startup, Nothing....
Samsung to spend $15 billion on new advanced chip research complex
Samsung said on Friday that it will spend 20 trillion won, approximately $15 billion, by 2028 to build a new advanced chip research complex in South Korea. The new facility to be built at its Giheung campus will lead advanced research on innovative new technologies and new wafer fabrication processes for memory and system semiconductors, the South Korean tech giant said.
Windows 11 22H2 update to arrive in September with these new features
Microsoft has yet to announce the official release date for Windows 11 22H2, the next feature update, but two reports indicate it will happen on September 20. Microsoft was expected to release Windows 11 22H2 in September or October but, according to Windows Central, it will drop on September 20, shipping as build 22621, which is currently in testing. Per The Verge, that date falls one week after that month's Patch Tuesday.
Apple may unveil iPhone 14 and other devices on September 7
Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 at an event on September 7, according to a report by Bloomberg. Apple is also expected to announce new Apple Watch models, with low-end and high-end iPads, and more Macs also expected either at this event or another one later in the year.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review: M1 owners aren't missing out
The MacBook Air grabbed most of the headlines at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, boasting a sleek new design and the introduction of Apple's second-generation M2 system-on-chip (SoC). That's hardly surprising since the MacBook Air is, according to Apple, "the world's best selling laptop", but it meant that this more modest update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro went almost unnoticed -- in fact, it got barely a minute during the opening WWDC Keynote speech.
Save $1,930 on this top-of-the-range ThinkPad X1 tablet during the Lenovo doorbuster sales event
Lenovo's doorbuster sales ahead of Labor Day have some deals not to be missed, including $1,930, or 67% off, a high-end ThinkPad X1 tablet. Now available for only $949 in comparison to an estimated retail value of $2,879, this hybrid tablet should be considered if you are looking for a future-proof machine suitable for remote work, travel, and entertainment.
How to access your iPhone's camera faster with this hidden feature
You're at a party or some event such as a hike in a beautiful spot. You're using your iPhone to take pictures, but you don't want to walk around with it in your hand all the time. But you also want to be able to get quick access to the camera to take those awesome shots when they come your way.
The 7 best Labor Day deals at Amazon: Save $70 on AirPods Pro
Even though Labor Day means summer is coming to an end and it's time to put away your favorite white pants, the holiday on September 5 this year also means an influx of deals and low prices. While Amazon may not have a designated "Labor Day Sale," it does have lower prices and deals leading up to and on the holiday. From air fryers to AirPods, Amazon has some quality discounted items you should look out for starting early September.
For $2, you can finally give your Mac an incredibly useful feature Windows has always had
I'd like to think that, after all this time, we've moved past the petty disputes about whether Macs are better than PCs and vice versa. And yet, there's one incredibly useful feature that Windows has had forever, that's gone inexplicably missing from MacOS. If you use a Mac, but have even the slightest Windows muscle memory, you'll try to use this feature, recall that Apple, in its infinite wisdom, decided to skip it, and then slam your mouse down in frustration.
Windows 11 Camera gets privacy shutter and Arm64 support
Microsoft has rolled out the Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25182 to testers on the Dev Channel with updates to the Camera app, a minor update for the Microsoft Store, and a larger array of fixes across the OS. With this build, the Windows 11 Camera app is gaining awareness...
The best Apple Labor Day deals: Knock $300 off your next MacBook
It's no secret that Apple has some of the best tech products on the market, but finding them at a discount can be tricky. With Labor Day only a few weeks away, it's a great time to start perusing for some great Apple deals. Right now, the tech giant is finishing up its back-to-school sales, but there are some good deals still around if you know where to look.
Android 13's clipboard security protection trips up some apps
With Android 13 now out, some users have found that Google's new clipboard security and privacy protection doesn't play nicely with apps that allowed users to share their Android clipboard data with their desktops. Android 13 introduced a clipboard protection that alerts users when an app access the clipboard, and...
Running out of laptop storage? Try these three solutions
Laptops are miracles of modern miniaturization. Unfortunately, that trend toward making things smaller applies to the system drive, too. Even cheap laptops these days have solid-state drives, and because SSDs cost significantly more than conventional hard drives (and take up more precious real estate inside the laptop case), there's a powerful incentive on the part of PC makers to cut the price tag by offering options with smaller SSDs.
Microsoft: Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' assigned CVE-2022-38392 for crashing laptops
Playing Janet Jackson's 'Rhythm Nation' on some older laptops causes them to crash. Microsoft veteran Raymond Chen explains why. According to Chen, a "major computer manufacturer" at some point in the 2000s discovered that Rhythm Nation, a Jackson hit released in 2009, was crashing some laptops and caused a nearby laptop to crash even though it wasn't playing the song.
Double your laptop's screen space with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus -- now $100 off
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Is your company demanding a return to the office? Or perhaps it's toying with the idea of hybrid work. Whatever the case, you get some undeniable perks from sitting in your cubicle, one of them being office monitors. You can view much more content on-screen at once, making you more productive than if you relied on your laptop alone.
The best Labor Day deals on security cameras: Save $80 on a Nest doorbell
Labor Day is a right around the corner but we are already seeing sales and deals appear at major US retailers. The US national holiday always falls on the first Monday of September. While in itself a celebration of American industry and the labor movement, retailers take the opportunity to launch time-limited sales on everything from clothing to laptops, home and garden products, technology, and cameras -- and this includes home security setups.
B&H Back to School sale: MacBooks and AirPods among top discounts
If you're looking for a back-to-school deal on Apple MacBooks and other accessories, you won't want to miss the new B&H sale. The US vendor is offering discounts on a huge range of Apple products, including the Macbook Pro, MacBook Air, AirPods, Apple TV 4K, the mini M1 chip, and iPads.
The 5 best Xbox Series X and S deals: Save $21 on Xbox Elite controller
It can be difficult to find a reputable retailer that even has an Xbox Series X or Series S console in stock, let alone at a discount or in a bundle. Fortunately, we were able to find a few places that have a few consoles on hand, as well as accessories like controllers and headsets. You'll want to hurry though, with these prices, they won't stay in stock long.
