Two Akron firefighters were injured when a house exploded in West Akron early Monday.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a report of a possible fire at a home in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire showing from the rear of the house. The department said the explosion happened "during initial size up and attack" of the blaze.

The two injured firefighters were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for evaluation, but no major injuries were reported, according to the department. One firefighter has already been released from the hospital.

All of the occupants of the home were accounted for, and no other injuries were reported.

Part of the house had collapsed Monday morning. An Akron highway maintenance worker was using a backhoe to knock holes in the roof so firefighters could douse hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Two firefighters injured in West Akron house explosion