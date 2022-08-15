ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Two firefighters injured in West Akron house explosion

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVne9_0hHbSBjn00

Two Akron firefighters were injured when a house exploded in West Akron early Monday.

The Akron Fire Department responded to a report of a possible fire at a home in the 1300 block of Winton Avenue around 2:20 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire showing from the rear of the house. The department said the explosion happened "during initial size up and attack" of the blaze.

Possible North Hill explosion Akron man killed in fire identified; story of kids lifting his tractor went viral in June

The two injured firefighters were treated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for evaluation, but no major injuries were reported, according to the department. One firefighter has already been released from the hospital.

All of the occupants of the home were accounted for, and no other injuries were reported.

Part of the house had collapsed Monday morning. An Akron highway maintenance worker was using a backhoe to knock holes in the roof so firefighters could douse hot spots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The State Fire Marshal's Office was also at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Two firefighters injured in West Akron house explosion

Comments / 1

Related
WKYC

Akron man dies after struck by freightliner on I-77 in Bath Township

BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident#The Akron Fire Department#Akron Beacon Journal
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a May murder at a home in Cuyahoga Falls is now behind bars. The U.S. Marshal Service Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deair Johnson on Friday. Cuyahoga Falls police said Johnson, 28, of Akron, shot and killed Giovanni Stanford in the...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

2 wounded in separate shootings in West Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two males were hospitalized after they were wounded in separate shootings Monday in West Akron, according to police. Police became aware of the first shooting after the 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. Officers were told the shooting had occurred on Diagonal Road.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man finds murder victim in his yard

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West side and police are looking for the gunman. A homeowner in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood found the victim’s body around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 and called 911.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman fights off carjacker with pepper-spray, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old woman fought off a carjacker in Akron Wednesday evening, said police. The woman told police she was in the area of W. Market Street and West Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up behind her and an armed man got out and ran up to her car.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

38-year-old Euclid man found dead in Cleveland parking lot

CLEVELAND — A 38-year-old man was found dead in a parking lot at 18165 Parkmount Ave. in Cleveland on Tuesday, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man sentenced for 2021 deadly stabbing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to 26 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in September 2021. Albert Wood pleaded guilty in July in front of Judge Ashley Kilbane and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Wood was also found guilty...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man found dead at Cleveland substation in power lines

CLEVELAND — One person has died after authorities say he became tangled in live power lines at a substation in Cleveland overnight. Cleveland police tell 3News that the man was found dead on arrival in the 1400 block of East 185th Street. “Preliminary information indicates that the male had...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy