A message to parents as new school year begins

By Bill Poteat
 4 days ago
Tonight, the final night before the opening of Gaston County Schools on Wednesday morning, will be restless, or even sleepless, for many.

And, that's thinking only of the teachers.

Six years have passed since I last faced the excitement and the anxiety of facing 90 teenagers on the first day of a new school year as a teacher of high school English.

My thoughts are directed today not toward the more than 32,000 students — teenagers and younger — who will be starting a new school year, but rather toward the many thousands of adults who are responsible for those young minds and bodies.

My message is a simple one: Help your child or grandchild. Help their teachers. Be the adult.

As the adult, tell your children when to go to bed and, if necessary, take away their electronic devices when it's time for lights out.

Sleepy, groggy, bleary-eyed youngsters are in no shape to analyze pieces of literature, compute geometric problems, or conjugate French verbs.

As the adult, make sure your child has either eaten something for breakfast or gets to school in time to eat the cafeteria breakfast.

But, I'll tell you a secret. Just about anything you serve up at home, be it eggs or oatmeal, will taste better and be better for them than what they get at school.

As the adult, make sure your child gets to school on time, whether that means making sure they're at the bus stop, or driving them to school yourself, or shooing them out to their own car.

Students who aren't on time miss the beginning of class, miss instructions on the work to be done, and disrupt the flow of teaching when they blunder in after class has begun.

As the adult, make sure your child comes to school prepared with pencils, or paper, or books or their iPad or whatever else they have been told to bring with them each day.

As a former colleague of mine used to ask her classes, "Would a carpenter show up for work without his hammer?"

Those are the easy tasks. Now for the hard.

As the adult, make sure your child does his homework.

Most teachers I know are very conscientious about not overloading their students, but for nearly every class at nearly every level, some review and practice and reading away from school are necessary.

And finally, work with your child's teachers, not against them.

Don't text your student during class hours.

And please, please, please don't call them on their cell phones.

More importantly, make sure they understand that their teachers are to be respected. Be your child's advocate, certainly, but make sure they are aware that misbehavior must have consequences, and that you will not shield them from those consequences.

Now I know what some of you are thinking.

My life is overcrowded. My workplace is filled with stress. I don't have time to do these things.

Probably true.

But what job could possibly be more important than guiding your child?

What could be more of a priority than ensuring their long-term success?

Be the adult. Always.

Your children's teachers will thank you for it, and one day, your children will also.

Gaston Gazette columnist Bill Poteat joyfully taught high school English and writing for 18 years. He may be reached at wlpoteat@yahoo.com.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

