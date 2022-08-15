Minority Report: Republicans rip Biden in partisan investigation of Afghanistan failures

Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”

