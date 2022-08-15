Minority Report: Republicans rip Biden in partisan investigation of Afghanistan failures

Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
Virginia Republican calls on Democrat congresswoman to sell chips stock after major vote
A Republican candidate for Congress called on her incumbent Democrat opponent to sell her stock in a semiconductor company after her vote on a major bill boosting the industry. Virginia Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans put out a press release calling on Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., to dump her Nvidia...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liz Cheney says she's 'ashamed' her fellow Republicans are putting the lives of FBI agents at risk with their post-Mar-a-Lago raid attacks
"These are sickening comments that put the lives of patriotic public servants at risk," Cheney said of the intense criticism following the search.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Washington Examiner
The hopelessly corrupt Biden administration is sending America into a downward spiral
Against all odds, the fundamental transformation of the United States, envisioned by the radical Left and implemented by an all-too-willing Democratic Party, is underway. August is typically a quiet time in our nation’s capital with Congress out of session, but seismic events in the past two weeks have combined to make clear what Democrats have planned for this country.
RELATED PEOPLE
What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday
Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
What will it mean for Trump – and Biden – if Liz Cheney runs in 2024?
Trump Republican adversary makes clear that while Trump won the primary battle, the war for the soul of the party rages on
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
In a growing schism in the GOP, Matt Gaetz slammed Kevin McCarthy at CPAC: 'He should not be the leader of the Republican conference'
Speaking to Gaetz, Steve Bannon suggested that Jim Jordan of Ohio should take over McCarthy's post as GOP leader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
A large group of GOP senators released a statement backing Nancy Pelosi as she lands in Taiwan for a visit.
It comes as China has warned of serious consequences from a Pelosi visit. What happened: A group of 26 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, released a statement supporting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan mere moments after a House delegation landed on the island. Here's what they...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Top Senate Republicans begin to weigh in on Trump FBI raid, after slower response than House counterparts
Top Senate Republicans are demanding that the FBI immediately release information about its raid of former President Trump's Florida estate, which they are calling a major law enforcement escalation against a former president. The statements, from GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Vice Conference Chair Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and National...
Washington Examiner
Strike threatens to further derail economy
A three-member emergency board President Joe Biden has tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract stalemate is out with its recommendations. The Aug. 17 Presidential Emergency Board report started the clock ticking on a mandatory 30-day “cooling off period” between railroad management and unions, at the end of which, 12 rail unions are legally allowed to strike. A rail slowdown would be highly disruptive to the country’s struggling supply chains. That could quickly prove to be a migraine-level political headache for Biden less than two months before the midterm elections.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Fox News host defends FBI’s Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
Fox News host Steve Doocy dismissed a co-presenter's claim that the FBI executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was "random." “Obviously, out on the campaign trail, some people at town halls are saying, 'Why did you guys blow it so badly on COVID and stuff like that?'” Doocy said on Fox and Friends on Thursday, referring to the Biden administration’s response to the pandemic and efforts to boost Democratic candidates before November. “And now they have got an answer: 'Mistakes were made. But we have reset it.' Joe Biden’s administration made the mistake, but Joe Biden’s administration is going to save us all. So that’s the new midterm thinking. … All that stuff is just spin for the midterms.”
Voices: The FBI raid forced Republicans and Democrats to change their midterm strategies
After a short a delay because of Democrats’ passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Washington has now entered its August recess, the traditional opening for members to go back to their home districts. In midterm years like this one, that means they’re also about to begin campaigning in earnest.Both parties desperately want to talk about the Democrats’ signature climate and healthcare bill, which they’ve passed after more than a year of intra-party strife. Republicans want to repeat the (frequently debunked) claim that the act will lead to 87,000 new Internal Revenue Service Agents, hoping to neutralize any excitement about the...
CNBC
Trump enemies Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski face GOP primary challengers as Sarah Palin stages comeback
High-profile congressional Republicans in Wyoming and Alaska who crossed former President Donald Trump are set to defend their seats against primary challengers he endorsed. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Trump's biggest GOP critic in the House and a leader on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot select committee, is expected to lose to Harriet Hageman.
Washington Examiner
Top Ohio Democrat breaks with Biden in new campaign ad
A top Ohio Democrat is breaking with President Joe Biden in a new campaign advertisement, hammering the president over his trade policy as she seeks reelection in a district newly redrawn to favor Republicans. In the spot, Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) criticizes Biden for “letting Ohio solar manufacturers be undercut...
Comments / 0