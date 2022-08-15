ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner. The Lexington Police Department has launched an investigation regarding this death.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate

A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. Police say the shooting happened on July 20 in...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

‘Woodford Wheels’ taking community bonding on the go

VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — A transportation service in Woodford County has picked up a lot of attention in just a few months and has recently expanded. ‘Woodford Wheels’ is a ride service that came to Woodford County during the summer. It’s a demonstration project under the Federal Transit Administration for a project called ITNCountry, which is under a national non-profit for senior transportation called ITNAmerica.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Coroner searching for family of Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
LEXINGTON, KY

