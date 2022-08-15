Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Online fundraiser set up for Lexington hit-and-run victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A GoFundMe has been set up for a bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Lexington. Friends said Travis James was riding his bike last Saturday when he was hit by a car at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second, and he’s now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating death of 18-month-old
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner’s office has identified the deceased 18-month-old male as Cho’zyn Carter Wilson. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, according to the Fayette County Coroner. The Lexington Police Department has launched an investigation regarding this death.
WLKY.com
LMPD: One killed in east Louisville motorcycle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was killed in a collision that happened near Middletown Thursday evening, Louisville Metro Police said. LMPD's Eighth Division and EMS were dispatched to an injury collision at South Beckley Station Road just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said they found a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
foxlexington.com
Lexington police, coroner investigating death of woman near UK campus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Lexington Police Department, alongside the Fayette County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman near the University of Kentucky campus. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 35-year-old Ashley Stamper was pronounced deceased at her residence on Linden Walk just after...
k105.com
Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate
A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest man in connection with shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a shooting from last week. J’Lynn Hersey, 18, is facing multiple charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief. Police said a woman was shot on Nickwood Trail last Thursday, and investigators later connected Hersey to the shooting.
WKYT 27
Suspect in Lexington murder case appears in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case of a Lexington murder suspect police caught from a tip has been waived to a grand jury. Demonte Cowan is accused of killing Randy Wise back in June. He’s charged with murder, wanton endangerment, and having a gun as a felon. A not...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police investigating shooting after victim drives to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday night. Lexington police said they responded to a Lexington hospital to a call from that a victim of the shooting drove themselves to the hospital. Police said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. At...
WKYT 27
Mayor: City closing Tandy Park in downtown Lexington earlier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said the city is changing hours for part of downtown. Tandy Centennial Park will now close at 2:00 a.m. instead of 3:00 a.m. This comes as Mayor Linda Gorton and the police chief discussed concerns of downtown violence on Wednesday. He mayor...
WKYT 27
Police make arrest in deadly Quinton Court shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting. Police say 27-year-old Keith Denton was arrested Wednesday on several charges including murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of receiving a stolen firearm. Police say the shooting happened on July 20 in...
foxlexington.com
‘Woodford Wheels’ taking community bonding on the go
VERSAILLES Ky. (FOX 56) — A transportation service in Woodford County has picked up a lot of attention in just a few months and has recently expanded. ‘Woodford Wheels’ is a ride service that came to Woodford County during the summer. It’s a demonstration project under the Federal Transit Administration for a project called ITNCountry, which is under a national non-profit for senior transportation called ITNAmerica.
WTVQ
Coroner looking for Fayette Co. man’s relatives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for the relatives of a man who died last month. Timothy Roland Foreman died July 27 of natural causes. He was living in the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive. He has two adult children living in...
foxlexington.com
Coroner searching for family of Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Fayette County Coroner is searching for the relatives of a Lexington man. The coroner’s office said Timothy Roland Foreman who lived at the 2000 block of Garden Springs Drive died of natural causes on July 27. The coroner’s office believes Foreman had...
foxlexington.com
Community tying up the Lexington E911 call center
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The first line in an emergency response is 911 dispatchers. In Lexington, the 911 center has seen a high volume of calls this summer. But, what is behind the boost tying up the lines?. The center is divided into sectors that take calls throughout...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Frankfort (NY) Fire Department’s Aerial Out of Service After Catching Fire in the Station
Frankfort (NY) Fire Department’s 27-year-old aerial is now out of service after it caught fire in the station last week, according to a report published by the Daily Sentinel. Fortunately, the fire was small and the damage was confined to just the apparatus itself as it was caught by...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
foxlexington.com
Lexington murder victim was talking on cell phone when shots were fired
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police officers were already in the area when shots rang out on Hedgewood Court in July. By the time they discovered a victim, the shooter was long gone. Detectives have worked the case every day since, with no luck. Now, they’re hoping to...
WKYT 27
Frankfort police say mother of young boy found alone has been located
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Shortly after we published this story, Frankfort police told us the boy’s mother had been found and she was heading to the police station to get him. Police say someone saw the child alone in the area of Fourth Street and Steele Street and...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for deadly Lexington shooting; could be free next year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was sentenced Tuesday for a deadly Lexington shooting. The judge accepted the prosecution’s recommendation that Larry Walters received a 20-year sentence. In July, he entered a guilty plea. Lexington police say Walters shot Stevie Roop and James Terry at Uncle 7s Bar and...
