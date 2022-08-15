ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Barricade suspect accused of shooting at officers faces judge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday. Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses. The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
MEMPHIS, TN
#Shooting#Whitehaven#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Shots fired in Olive Branch

Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police searching for missing mother and child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in recovering after being shot early Thursday. Police said it happened on the 4100 block of Winchester. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Burglars remove $50,000 in cognac from liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis liquor store owner says he was hit twice in one month by burglars who were after his most expensive products. Jo Chhabra said thieves cut a hole in the back wall of Alex’s Discount liquor and took about $3,000 worth of alcohol from a rear storage area in July. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

