Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man convicted for murders after killing two women while on a date, DA says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Memphis man was handed two life sentences after being convicted of murdering two women he met for a date in 2022, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Weirich said that 26-year-old Darrin Walker met 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins and 23-year-old Nayeli “Courtney” Love...
One dead, one injured after Southeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Southeast Memphis Friday night. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6000 block of Whisper Valley Drive after 7 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical […]
Barricade suspect accused of shooting at officers faces judge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting at officers while barricading himself inside a Parkway Village hotel room was in court Thursday. Marvin Conley is facing 35 counts of attempted first degree murder, along with several firearm offenses. The 38-year-old said very little to the judge, who informed him he was facing dozens of […]
Man convicted of killing 2 women he met online, DA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of killing two women he arranged a date with online has been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. A jury found 26-year-old Darrin Walker guilty after a five-day trial in Criminal Court. Both charges carry a life sentence and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two dead after shooting each other in car, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said two people were shot and killed in a shooting earlier this week. According to police, a shots fired call came in at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Faronia on Thursday evening. Officers found two victims and one was pronounced dead. The second victim was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.
‘Don’t come to DeSoto County trying to hurt our deputies’: Law enforcement has message after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a sting operation in Desoto County resulted in an accused sex trafficker being shot after deputies say he tried to run them over, law enforcement agencies say they are actively seeking those who commit these types of crimes. With bullet holes lodged in the windshield and evidence markers scattered across the […]
Three men arrested linked to drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Frayser. On Aug. 10 at approximately 7:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Mountain Terrace Street. They were told that someone was in the 3500...
Police identify suspects wanted for firing shots in Wolfchase Galleria
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted for firing shots inside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday midday. On Aug. 17 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shots fired call at Wolfchase Galleria, which is in the 2700 block of North Germantown Parkway. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shots fired call leads to crash and woman injured in Olive Branch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Olive Branch Police said investigators are searching for a driver after a shots fired call led to a crash that injured a woman. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive in the Ivy Trails subdivision. Investigators determined the suspects involved took off in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Man wanted after kidnapping boy, girl at gunpoint in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are actively searching for an alleged kidnapper after two children were taken from their mother at gunpoint. A dozen patrol cars, K-9 units, and a chopper spent the afternoon looking for the alleged kidnapper. Police said they responded to a kidnapping call around 11:41 p.m....
DeSoto Times Today
Shots fired in Olive Branch
Olive Branch Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Friday morning in the Ivy Trails subdivision. According to police, the call came in at 4:55 a.m. and officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Grandiflora Drive. The suspects had already fled the scene in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.
actionnews5.com
Renter of home struck by MPD officer left to pick up pieces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The woman who rents the home hit by a Memphis police officer Wednesday afternoon said she has not received any word from Memphis Police Department or her landlord on next steps. Ameka Swain, 29, said she was home at the time of the accident and sitting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
District court clerk, former police officer charged in Cross County missing funds case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A district court clerk and a former police officer are accused of misappropriating funds from the Cross County Detention Center and Wynne District Court. District court clerk Amanda Cullen and Ana Stewart, a former police officer and former district court clerk, are facing multiple felony charges. WREG obtained a copy of the […]
Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of killing local activist, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warrant has been issued for a woman who police say allegedly killed a well-known Memphis activist. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit, and was killed after being shot multiple times around 11 p.m. on Yale Road on Aug. 13 in the 5100 block of Yale Road.
McDonald’s employee arrested for leaving 1-year-old child in hot car, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A McDonald’s employee was arrested for leaving their 1-year-old child in a hot car for over 20 minutes. On Aug. 18 at approximately 12:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a disturbance call at the McDonald’s in the 7800 block of US Highway 51.
Police searching for missing mother and child
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for your help to find two missing people. Police said Cristy Venceil and her daughter, Nuala Venceil, were last seen around 7 p.m. on Aug. 18. Cristy was with her 7-year-old daughter on her balcony on the 1200 block of Greenbrook Bend.
Man involved in shootout with police faces 35 counts of attempted first-degree murder, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that lead to officers firing shots at a suspect overnight Wednesday. The suspect was identified as Marvin Conley, 38, and was charged with 35 counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of a Handgun in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Suspect accused of killing 60-year-old community activist still on run; warrant issued
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have named a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Raleigh. Tifanee Wright is wanted on murder charges in the shooting death of 60-year-old Dr. Yvonne Nelson — a community activist and philanthropist in Memphis for more than 30 years. Police say Nelson was shot and killed outside a store […]
WREG
One critical after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in recovering after being shot early Thursday. Police said it happened on the 4100 block of Winchester. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers...
VIDEO: Burglars remove $50,000 in cognac from liquor store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A northeast Memphis liquor store owner says he was hit twice in one month by burglars who were after his most expensive products. Jo Chhabra said thieves cut a hole in the back wall of Alex’s Discount liquor and took about $3,000 worth of alcohol from a rear storage area in July. […]
Comments / 2