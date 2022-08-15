ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Early voting for primary election underway in all Central Florida counties

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NtpUT_0hHbQHxj00

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time for residents in Central Florida to pull out their sample ballots.

People around the state are casting their votes in this month’s primary election.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Early voting is now underway in all Central Florida counties.

The early voting will last all week and will end Saturday for people in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

Early voting will end on Sunday in Orange and Osceola counties.

The primary election is scheduled for a week from Tuesday on Aug. 23.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 29

TAKE AIM
4d ago

don't listen to the leftist media because they're going to tell you that there is a surge in Democrat voters they hope you will get discouraged and not go vote. vote vote vote like this country depends on it because it does it might be the only way to avoid an armed conflict

Reply(12)
2
Related
click orlando

Flood advisories as more strong storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day after a lightning strike killed a woman and injured her child and another teenager, more strong storms are expected to hit Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of showers and storms after 3 p.m. Friday. [TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It's a grind in Volusia County

Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
State
Florida State
Volusia County, FL
Government
Marion County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
County
Sumter County, FL
County
Osceola County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Marion County, FL
Elections
Seminole County, FL
Government
County
Brevard County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Government
City
Seminole, FL
Osceola County, FL
Government
County
Marion County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
County
Orange County, FL
Lake County, FL
Government
County
Volusia County, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.

Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Are Florida sheriffs allowed to appear in candidates’ campaign ads? Here’s what we found out

ORLANDO, Fla. – Days away from the primary election in Florida, many candidates are turning to members of law enforcement to help turn out the vote. Televised campaign ads currently run by Sen. Marco Rubio and Wilton Simpson feature several sheriffs from Central Florida, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Central Florida#Primary Election#Election Local#Cox Media Group
click orlando

3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida man arrested, accused of stealing 3 Publix subs

LADY LAKE, Fla. — An Ocala man is accused of walking out of a Publix in Lady Lake without paying for three subs. A witness told Lake County deputies the man, identified as Matthew Wise, 21, was wearing a brown cap and red Crocs when he picked up the three whole Boar’s Head Italian subs from the cold case of the Publix located on Bichara Boulevard. The witness said they watched Wise then walk straight through the self-checkout area without paying.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms to soak Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory was in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties until 6:15 p.m. Flood advisories for much of Central Florida have been up all afternoon. Expect 70% coverage of rain on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent

The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy