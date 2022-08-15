Early voting for primary election underway in all Central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time for residents in Central Florida to pull out their sample ballots.

People around the state are casting their votes in this month’s primary election.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Early voting is now underway in all Central Florida counties.

The early voting will last all week and will end Saturday for people in Seminole, Volusia, Brevard, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties.

Early voting will end on Sunday in Orange and Osceola counties.

The primary election is scheduled for a week from Tuesday on Aug. 23.

©2022 Cox Media Group