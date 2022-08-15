ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High receives custom Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine

Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen and his Eagles received their custom Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine on Thursday. The Eagles are one of just twelve school in the state to receive the special magazines with their own custom cover. It’s a special honor for Abilene High as they...
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Coca-Cola to hold hiring fair in Abilene

Interested in a career that will provide great benefits, a 401k, and an ability to grow? You can join the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages family at a hiring fair in Abilene on Saturday, August 20th! The company is looking for machine and forklift operators, order builders, quality assurance technicians, and maintenance mechanics. If you cannot make it to the hiring fair you can visit opportunityfizzes.com and apply online.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hamlin is working to return to glory in 2022

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are in the process of putting a very tough 2021 behind them, and they are focused on getting better this season. Head coach Chris Evans is bringing back a bunch of returning starters, and 14 letterman. Most of the team was around for last year’s struggles,...
HAMLIN, TX
Abilene, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist accused of killing Abilene homeless man charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist accused of killing an Abilene homeless man in 2019 has been charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide. Damien Wood, of Snyder, is set to be arraigned on the Criminally Negligent Homicide in Taylor County Friday afternoon. Wood is accused of striking homeless man Ronald Crane, 48, as he was […]
ABILENE, TX
#The Big Country
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Investigating Two Weekend Drive-By Shootings in Abilene

ABILENE – Abilene Police have released details about two individuals who were shot at while driving over the weekend. According to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department, an unidentified woman says that a male subject fired shots at her vehicle in an alleged road rage incident before noon on Friday. The location where the shooting took place was not released. On Sunday, another driver reported being shot at by a man on a highway late at night. The victim here says he was driving down highway 83/84 when an unknown subject shot from another vehicle. No injuries and no motive were…
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

McMurry’s Jared Mendoza tabbed player to watch; preseason rankings announced

RICHARDSON, Texas – The American Southwest Conference announced the preseason information for the 2022 football season Wednesday, ranking McMurry University seventh in a poll of the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Despite a seventh-place prediction in the league poll, the War Hawks are projected to finish...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Grand Jury List: 7 Taylor County indictments involved crimes against children

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, August 18. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Michael Roselle – Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine Joshua Gosson – Fraudulent Possession of Debit Card Information Clemente Luna III […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX

