ABILENE – Abilene Police have released details about two individuals who were shot at while driving over the weekend. According to a report filed with the Abilene Police Department, an unidentified woman says that a male subject fired shots at her vehicle in an alleged road rage incident before noon on Friday. The location where the shooting took place was not released. On Sunday, another driver reported being shot at by a man on a highway late at night. The victim here says he was driving down highway 83/84 when an unknown subject shot from another vehicle. No injuries and no motive were…

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO