A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
Warning as heavy rain expected to trigger rare ‘thunder fever’ weather phenomenon
THUNDERSTORMS this week could prove dangerous for millions, experts have warned. “Thunder fever”, a rare phenomenon not seen in decades, can be dangerous and potentially fatal for some. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms with “torrential rain” for Wednesday covering the south of England and...
Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards.
Locals issued warning over fears of 'disorientated' shark swimming in UK river
A blue shark has been spotted swimming near to the shore of a river in Cornwall, with experts urging people to ‘give it a wide berth’ amid concerns for its health. You can see footage here:. The shark was seen travelling down the River Fal on Wednesday afternoon,...
Lad flies 4,000 miles and spends £2,300 to track down thief who stole his AirPods
A 31-year-old lad has revealed how he flew 4,000 miles across the world to track down his stolen AirPod headphones five months after first losing them. You can watch the moment he got them back below:. Manchester lad Lewis Ellis, a former contestant on The Apprentice, realised he'd left his...
Police have finally shut down 'Britain's roughest nightclub'
'Britain's roughest nightclub' has been shut down by police after it was linked to string of violent crimes, including stabbings, assaults, drug-dealing and gangland activity. The nightclub, known as The Red Door which is located in an alleyways in the Lowell's area of Birmingham, had been operating illegally for more than a year.
Man gobsmacked after finding out how they change the prices on petrol station boards
A man has blown TikTok users’ minds as he revealed how the prices on petrol station boards get change – and it’s simpler than you think. Watch it below:. Social media user Marlon Williams took to the platform on Thursday (18 August) to share a video of him capturing how a Sainsbury’s petrol station employee updates their prices.
Rains pounding New Zealand ease but more forced from homes
Aug 20 (Reuters) - Torrential rains eased on Saturday in New Zealand's northern and central regions after four days of downpours forced hundreds of people from their homes, although there were 100 new evacuations overnight.
The only country in the world which currently has a number plate on bicycles is concerning for UK
The only country in the world that requires bicycles to have number plates on them could be a sign of things to come in the UK. According to today's front page of the Mail, ministers are considering tightening the rules for the public using their bicycles, including the mandatory use of number plates - despite continued pledges of making the UK as 'green' as possible.
