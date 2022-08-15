Read full article on original website
Related
wagmtv.com
Van Buren Bringing The Sport of Pickleball To The Community
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - With Fall Sports Starting up, Most of the attention will be on sports like soccer and golf. But Recently, Van Buren renovated their pickleball and tennis courts in order to continue to build up the growing interest in the sport of Pickleball. Jonathon Eigenmann has the story.
wagmtv.com
Parsons Street Blocked Off Due To Incident
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Parsons Street in Presque Isle was blocked off for part of Thursday, Here is the Press release put out by the Presque isle Police Department late Thursday afternoon. PRESQUE ISLE POLICE DEPARTMENT 43 North Street, Suite 2 Presque Isle, Maine 04769. Media Release. On Thursday,...
wagmtv.com
Bobby Nightingale will not testify at his trial, Will not call witnesses
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Bobby Nightingale will NOT testify at his trial, The defense will also NOT call any witnesses. After a morning recess, The defense is expected to rest their case, and the Jury will begin their deliberations.
wagmtv.com
Wisdom/Van Buren girls have unfinished business
ST AGATHA, Maine (WAGM) - The Wisdom/ Van Buren Pioneers girls soccer team heads into the season as one of the favorites to win another Class D title. The Pioneers have some unfinished business, but also know that they will not fly under the radar again this year. (Peter Clavette):”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wagmtv.com
Dry This Morning with Showers and Downpours into the Afternoon and Evening
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. It was a sunny day yesterday mixed with some clouds. Some of us even saw a few isolated showers and storms in our area. Unfortunately we won’t be seeing the sunshine for the next couple of days thanks to a low pressure system tracking its way to the northeast. Timing the rest of today out for you, the leading edge of the rain will get into far southern areas by mid morning. By lunch time, the rain is making its way into Aroostook county. However, I do think the heaviest of the rain will remain in New Brunswick. As we head into the evening commute, most of us will still be seeing the rain, but it will be a bit lighter in some places. Some of us may even have a chance at getting a break from the rain. As we head into the overnight hours, there will be a few heavier bands in places like Hartland and Houlton. By early morning tomorrow, some of us are still locked into the rain. Things become more scattered as we head into the morning commute tomorrow. The best chance at seeing the largest of the rain totals will be centered towards far eastern portions of the county. By the time we head into this evening, places to our south will have already picked up around a half of an inch. As we head into early tomorrow morning, things start filling in. Some places will already have around an inch of rain and down in Houlton they will have already picked up almost two inches of rain because of those heavier bands. By Friday morning, everyone will have seen some rain.
wagmtv.com
Guilty verdict returned in Bobby Nightingale double murder trial
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A verdict has been reached in the Bobby nightingale murder trial without as the defense rested without calling any witnesses or presenting any new evidence. The jury has reached a verdict and found guilty on both counts of murder. Going into day 5, It was not clear what the plan from the defense was Now We know, their plan was to not add any testimony or evidence to what the jury has to consider. Before the Jury was brought in, the Judge, Justice Stephen Nelson asked Bobby Nightingale if he wished to testify.
wagmtv.com
Rain Showers and Downpours Continue Tonight with On and Off Showers Expected Tomorrow
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. This evening’s weather setup continues to show the low pressure system currently impacting our weather, bringing showers and heavier downpours across the state. As this low continues to push its way to the north during the overnight hours, showers are expected to continue until the morning hours of Thursday. At this point, the low pressure system looks to begin to weaken, which means shower activity will become lighter and more scattered in nature during the day Thursday. Shower activity comes to an end during the late evening and overnight hours of Thursday, leaving us with cloudy skies to start the day Friday as the low pressure system finally begins to move away from our region and to the north and east.
wagmtv.com
Showers Taper Off This Evening Leading to a Dry Stretch of Weather Into the Weekend
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. It was a soggy evening and that continued into the overnight hours. The largest of the rainfall totals since midnight have been centered towards far eastern portions of the county due to the heavier bands falling there just after midnight. That will change as western portions of the county are now getting in on the rainfall activity. All of the rain is coming from a low pressure system that has been impacting us for a couple days now as it advances to the northeast. Unfortunately this system will not fully clear out of the area until Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wagmtv.com
Big Rock Receives $2.5 Million Dollar Grant From EDA
Mars Hill, Maine (WAGM) - A $2.5 million grant is coming to Big Rock, in Mars Hill to boost tourism by supporting ski lift and snow making capacity at Big Rock. Improvements are coming to Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill. U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has announced it will be investing $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Funds for Recreational upgrades at Big Rock. The Big Rock board is excited.
Comments / 0