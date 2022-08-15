ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash

 4 days ago
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night.

Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Rankin County coroner David Ruth confirmed to WLBT and WAPT in Jackson that one man died as a result of the crash.

Officials with the City of Pearl confirmed to the news stations that the police chase started in Pearl.

Officers from Pearl, Flowood, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were on the scene of the crash Sunday.

Other details about the crash have not been released. The crash continues to be under investigation,

James Smith
4d ago

because criminals aren't ya very smart to start with then throw in most cases drugs or alcohol they'll risk running hoping to make a get away 🤔 🙄 sometimes they win and sometimes they lose unfortunately a lot of the time they take innocent bystanders with them which is why I believe there should be harsher penalties for DUI instead of 3rd should be put in prison after the 2nd and never allowed to drive again period...

Rox the unknown
4d ago

How hard was stopping and face charges... Life is too valuable to loose it in such silly ways... now he is dead, family mourning and I bet they will try to sue the police even if the individual was on the wrong...

Jackson, MS
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

