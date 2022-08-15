ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li Auto And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

By Lisa Levin
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ shares fell 18.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company’s special committee rejected Rio Tinto’s offer worth $2.7 billion for the rest 49% stake in the company.
  • The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY fell 17.8% to $1.24 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
  • 23andMe Holding Co. ME fell 7% to $4.76 in pre-market trading. 23andMe recently reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
  • TOP Financial Group Limited TOP shares fell 6.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 28% on Friday.
  • AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV shares declined 6.1% to $92.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Friday. AeroVironment, during June, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Haleon plc HLN declined 4.8% to $6.35 in pre-market trading after rising 6% on Friday.
  • Payoneer Global Inc. PAYO dropped 4.6% to $6.39 in pre-market trading. Payoneer Global shares gained 18% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI fell 4% to $31.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.

