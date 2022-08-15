Read full article on original website
KBOE Radio
EBF SCHOOL DISTRICT AWARDED THERAPEUTIC CLASSROOMS GRANT FROM IOWA DEPT OF EDUCATION
EDDYVILLE — The EBF school district was awarded a Therapeutic Classroom grant from the Iowa Department. of Education for $222,240. “We are very excited about receiving this grant to provide support to the Explore Academy therapeutic classrooms,” stated Superintendent Scott Williamson. The following school districts created the...
OTTUMWA COUNCIL DISCUSSES NEW STATE LAWS ON ATV/UTV USAGE
The Ottumwa city council met this week and had a brief discussion on the new ATV and UTV laws that went into effect at the state level last month. City Administrator Philip Rath said that while the changes were made at the state level, it doesn’t have much of an impact on the city of Ottumwa at a local level for the time being.
OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT
OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
OTTUMWA MAN ARRESTED AFTER WIFE SHOT WITH CROSSBOW
OTTUMWA — An Ottumwa man is facing an attempted murder charge after police officers say he shot his wife with a crossbow. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, officers responded to a report that a woman at a residence on Evergreen had been shot with a crossbow. The victim was identified as 68-year-old Lillian Dennison, and according to the report, she had been shot with a crossbow while sleeping on a couch inside the residence. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
